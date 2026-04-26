Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
UK Board ResultAssembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentCelebrities‘Michael Jackson Is Greatest Live Performer Ever’, Jaaved Jaaferi On Watching King Of Pop Live

‘Michael Jackson Is Greatest Live Performer Ever’, Jaaved Jaaferi On Watching King Of Pop Live

Jaaved Jaaferi recalls watching Michael Jackson live in India in 1996, calling him the greatest live performer ever during the Mumbai screening of the biopic Michael.

By : IANS | Updated at : 26 Apr 2026 04:09 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Anupam Kher also shared a surreal memory of meeting Jackson.

Actor Jaaved Jaaferi recalled late legend Michael Jackson's visit to India back in 1996.

Speaking exclusively to IANS during the special screening of Michael Jackson's biopic "Michael" in Mumbai, he revealed that at the time, his wife was 7 months pregnant with his son Meezan Jaaferi, and they still went to see the show, just to get a glimpse of the legend.

When asked to share his experience, Jaaved told IANS, "My wife was 7 months pregnant. She really wanted to see the show, so I took her. She was expecting my son, Meezaan. I remember we were in the front row."

Javeed admitted that Michael Jackson was the greatest live performer the world has ever seen.

"There has been no performer like him. Till now, he is the greatest live performer in history. We are all his fans," he added.

Recently, the biopic on the life of the late 'King Of Pops' titled "Michael" reached the audience.

Made under the direction of Antoine Fuqua, the movie follows the life of the American singer from his involvement in the Jackson 5 in the 1960s to the 1980s Bad tour.

Michael Jackson's nephew Jaafar Jackson is playing him in the movie, which also stars Nia Long, Juliano Valdi, KeiLyn Durrel Jones, Laura Harrier, Jessica Sula, Mike Myers, Miles Teller, and Colman Domingo in key roles.

Recently, veteran actor Anupam Kher recalled meeting Michael Jackson during his visit to India in 1996. Kher admitted that as he shook hands with the late King of Pop, the fanboy in him took over completely.

Anupam wrote on Instagram, “Dearest Michael Jackson, This photograph is not just a memory… it is a feeling frozen in time. I still remember the moment I shook your hand in Mumbai. For that brief second, the fanboy in me took over completely.”

Calling the moment "surreal" and almost "unbelievable", Kher shared that it was “like touching a piece of magic. You were not just an artist. You were an experience.”

“A phenomenon that the world may never witness again", he added.

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

How did Anupam Kher describe meeting Michael Jackson?

Anupam Kher described shaking Michael Jackson's hand in Mumbai as a surreal and unbelievable moment where his fanboy side took over. He felt it was like touching a piece of magic.

Published at : 26 Apr 2026 03:48 PM (IST)
Tags :
Anupam Kher Michael Jackson Jaaved Jaaferi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Celebrities
‘Michael Jackson Is Greatest Live Performer Ever’, Jaaved Jaaferi On Watching King Of Pop Live
‘Michael Jackson Is Greatest Live Performer Ever’, Jaaved Jaaferi On Watching King Of Pop Live
Celebrities
Wicked Actress Marissa Bode Shares Disturbing Flight Incident, Calls It 'Blatant Segregation'
Wicked Actress Marissa Bode Shares Disturbing Flight Incident, Calls It 'Blatant Segregation'
Celebrities
Rihanna Asks How To Say ‘Thank You’ In Hindi, Wins The Internet With ‘Shukriya’
Rihanna Asks How To Say ‘Thank You’ In Hindi, Wins The Internet With ‘Shukriya’
Celebrities
Court Orders Release Of Rhea Chakraborty’s Frozen Bank Accounts In Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Court Orders Release Of Rhea Chakraborty’s Frozen Bank Accounts In Sushant Singh Rajput Case
Advertisement

Videos

BREAKING: FBI Reaches California Home of Trump Shooter as Probe Intensifies
CBS Report: Trump Shooter Wanted to Kill Top White House Figures
Breaking News: Shocking Signal from Iran? Mojtaba Khamenei Listed Among Martyrs
Seconds of chaos: Agents rush to protect Trump as gunfire erupts
Security Alert: Secret Service under scrutiny after breach during high-profile Washington event
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
One Year Of Pahalgam - Three Lessons, One National Security Doctrine For India
Opinion
Embed widget