Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Monday dismissed speculation that he could move to national politics following his visit to Delhi, saying he was in the national capital to discuss the state's development projects with the Centre.

Fadnavis met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Delhi and said the meeting focused on the progress of various ongoing projects in Maharashtra, including infrastructure and industrial development, as well as pending approvals and support for joint Centre-State initiatives.

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Fadnavis Rejects Buzz About Shift To National Politics

Speaking to reporters after meeting Modi, Fadnavis said both the people of Maharashtra and the Prime Minister had entrusted him with the responsibility of running the state and that he would continue to fulfil it, PTI news agency reported.

“Whether I am in Delhi or Mumbai, people keep speculating. I feel many have nothing else to do, so they enjoy discussing me. Let them enjoy it,” Fadnavis said.

Asked about speculation that he could be sent to Delhi, he said, “Many people feel that I should go to Delhi. I tell everyone that I am in Mumbai only.”

Fadnavis said his Delhi visit was aimed at taking up several issues concerning Maharashtra with the Centre.

In a post on X, the Chief Minister said he had briefed Modi on the progress of numerous developmental projects and sought greater support from the Centre for joint Centre-State initiatives.

“As always, meeting our PM Sir was motivating and it invokes positive energy. I'm ever grateful to Him for the perpetual and precious guidance on developmental issues and for the strong support to Maharashtra!” he said.

‘Happy If Someone From Maharashtra Is In BJP Team’

Asked about the BJP's newly announced national team under party president Nitin Nabin, Fadnavis said he had not yet seen the full list.

“I have not seen the team yet, to be honest. You know that I have just come out of a meeting. But if the team has been announced and someone from Maharashtra is in it, we are happy. I will look at the entire team once and then speak about it,” he said.

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Fadnavis is scheduled to return to Mumbai after his Delhi engagements. He will deliver the inaugural address at the Indo-American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) National Convention 2026 on Tuesday.

The convention, themed “Redefining the India-US Comprehensive Strategic Partnership,” will focus on India-US trade, investment, technology and economic cooperation.