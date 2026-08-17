Fadnavis visited Delhi to discuss Maharashtra's development projects with the Centre. He met Prime Minister Narendra Modi to talk about ongoing infrastructure and industrial projects.
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Is Devendra Fadnavis Leaving Post? Why Maharashtra CM Met PM Modi Amid Delhi Buzz
Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis dismissed speculation of a shift to national politics, saying his Delhi visit was to discuss state development projects with PM Modi and seek Centre's support.
- CM Fadnavis dismissed rumors of shifting to national politics.
- Fadnavis discussed Maharashtra's development projects with Prime Minister Modi.
- Discussions covered state's infrastructure, industry, and Centre-State initiatives.
- He reaffirmed his commitment as Maharashtra's Chief Minister.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why did Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis visit Delhi?
Did Devendra Fadnavis address speculation about moving to national politics?
Yes, Fadnavis dismissed the speculation, stating he was in Delhi to discuss state development. He affirmed that he would continue his responsibility of running Maharashtra.
What topics did Fadnavis discuss with PM Modi?
The meeting focused on the progress of various ongoing projects in Maharashtra, including infrastructure and industrial development. They also discussed pending approvals and support for joint Centre-State initiatives.
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