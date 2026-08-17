Vishesh Bhatt Confirms ‘Jannat 3’ Amid Emraan Hashmi’s ‘Awarapan 2’ Buzz

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Producer Vishesh Bhatt confirmed Jannat 3 is scripting.

Emraan Hashmi's role and storyline details remain undisclosed.

Bhatt stated Awarapan 2 was self-funded, not profit-driven.

Previous Jannat films were successful, featuring different roles.

Emraan Hashmi is currently riding high on the success of Awarapan 2, and fans may soon have another reason to celebrate. Producer Vishesh Bhatt has confirmed that he is looking towards Jannat 3, with work on the third instalment currently underway.

For the unversed, Emraan played Arjun Dixit in Jannat and Sonu Dilli in Jannat 2. The two films featured him in entirely different roles, with the second instalment serving as a standalone story rather than a direct continuation of the original.

Vishesh Bhatt Confirms ‘Jannat 3’

In a conversation with Zoom, Vishesh Bhatt revealed that Jannat 3 is currently in the scripting stage. “After Awarapan, I am definitely looking into Jannat 3,” he told the outlet. When asked whether work on the script had begun, Vishesh replied, “That’s exactly what we are working on.”

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Further details about the cast, storyline and production timeline remain under wraps.

‘Awarapan 2’ Was Not Made Just for Money

During the same conversation, Vishesh Bhatt also addressed the making of Awarapan 2, stressing that the film was not conceived purely as a commercial venture.

“Awarapan 2 was not made just for money. Had that been the case, distributors would have shown interest in the film and they would have already made a profit from it,” he said.

He further explained that the makers backed the project themselves when no buyers initially came forward.

“No one in the market came forward to buy the film. We invested our own money in it. However, once the film was completed, there was definitely a lot of buzz in the market,” Vishesh added.

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‘Jannat’ Was Emraan Hashmi’s First Hit

Released on May 16, 2008, Jannat marked a major milestone in Emraan Hashmi’s career and became his first hit film at the time. Directed by Kunal Deshmukh and produced by Mukesh Bhatt, the romantic crime drama starred Emraan opposite Sonal Chauhan.

The film followed Arjun Dixit, a young man drawn towards gambling in his pursuit of quick money. His ambitions grow after he falls in love with Zoya, played by Sonal Chauhan. In his quest for wealth and success, Arjun becomes involved in match-fixing for underworld figure Abu Ibrahim, eventually attracting the attention of the police.

After serving a prison sentence, Arjun attempts to leave his criminal past behind and build a new life with Zoya, who is pregnant with his child. However, his past catches up with him.

In the film’s tragic climax, Arjun tries to meet Zoya before surrendering to the police. He is shot after the police mistake his attempt to pick up a ring for an attempt to reach for a gun - an emotional ending that remains memorable for many fans.

‘Jannat 2’ Returned With A New Story, New Character

The franchise returned with Jannat 2 in 2012. Rather than continuing Arjun Dixit’s story, the sequel told an entirely new tale, with Emraan Hashmi playing the street-smart Sonu Dilli.

The film also starred Randeep Hooda and Esha Gupta in pivotal roles. Sonu finds himself caught in a dangerous situation after becoming entangled with ACP Pratap Raghuvanshi, played by Randeep Hooda, setting the stage for a crime drama centred on the illegal arms trade.

‘Jannat’ And ‘Jannat 2’ Box Office Collections

According to Sacnilk, Jannat was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 10 crore. The film earned Rs 29.93 crore net at the Indian box office and grossed Rs 40.39 crore worldwide.

Jannat 2 was reportedly made on a budget of Rs 23 crore. It collected Rs 42.25 crore net in India and Rs 62.50 crore worldwide, including an overseas collection of Rs 5.45 crore.

With Jannat 3 now in the scripting stage, fans will be eagerly waiting to see whether Emraan Hashmi returns to the franchise - and what new story the makers have in store for its next chapter.