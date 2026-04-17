Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Collection Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Slow Start

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bhooth Bangla advance bookings show gradual momentum for release.

The film sold over 1.24 lakh tickets nationwide.

Akshay Kumar stars in Priyadarshan's comedy-thriller.

Final box office numbers will reveal opening day performance.

Bhooth Bangla has finally entered the crucial pre-release phase, with advance booking numbers offering the first glimpse into its box office journey. While expectations remain high from an Akshay Kumar starrer, early trends suggest a measured start rather than an explosive opening, especially with strong competition in the market.

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Advance Booking: Number Shows Gradual Momentum

The film has managed to generate steady traction in advance sales across India. According to Sacnilk, the all-India advance gross booking stands at approximately Rs 3.32 crore. On its first day, the film recorded a gross advance booking of Rs 91.53 lakh, which rises to around Rs 2.5 crore when block seats are included.

With over 12,784 shows lined up for release day, the film has sold more than 1,24,00 tickets all over India.

Final Figures Yet To Be Out

While these early numbers provide a useful snapshot, the final advance booking figures are still awaited. As bookings continue to pick up closer to release, it remains to be seen whether the film can witness a late surge or maintain its current pace at the box office.

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Star Studded Cast Won Hearts

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla has been cleared for theatrical release with a U/A 16+ certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film runs for approximately 164 minutes, promising a full-length cinematic experience packed with humour and thrills.

Fronted by Akshay Kumar, the film brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, adding depth and appeal to the narrative.

The project is produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. With production credits shared by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film has already generated significant buzz as one of the year’s highly anticipated releases.