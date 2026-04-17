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HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Day 1 Collection Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Slow Start

Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Collection Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Slow Start

Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s film records modest advance booking numbers as Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla advance bookings show gradual momentum for release.
  • The film sold over 1.24 lakh tickets nationwide.
  • Akshay Kumar stars in Priyadarshan's comedy-thriller.
  • Final box office numbers will reveal opening day performance.

Bhooth Bangla has finally entered the crucial pre-release phase, with advance booking numbers offering the first glimpse into its box office journey. While expectations remain high from an Akshay Kumar starrer, early trends suggest a measured start rather than an explosive opening, especially with strong competition in the market.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees Dip Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release, Mints Rs 3.40 Cr On Day 29

Advance Booking: Number Shows Gradual Momentum

The film has managed to generate steady traction in advance sales across India. According to Sacnilk, the all-India advance gross booking stands at approximately Rs 3.32 crore. On its first day, the film recorded a gross advance booking of Rs 91.53 lakh, which rises to around Rs 2.5 crore when block seats are included.

With over 12,784 shows lined up for release day, the film has sold more than 1,24,00 tickets all over India.

Final Figures Yet To Be Out

While these early numbers provide a useful snapshot, the final advance booking figures are still awaited. As bookings continue to pick up closer to release, it remains to be seen whether the film can witness a late surge or maintain its current pace at the box office.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay, Paresh, And Rajpal Turn Haunted Haveli Into A Laugh-A-Minute Circus

Star Studded Cast Won Hearts

Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla has been cleared for theatrical release with a U/A 16+ certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film runs for approximately 164 minutes, promising a full-length cinematic experience packed with humour and thrills.

Fronted by Akshay Kumar, the film brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, adding depth and appeal to the narrative.

The project is produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. With production credits shared by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film has already generated significant buzz as one of the year’s highly anticipated releases.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What are the advance booking numbers for Bhooth Bangla?

The film has generated approximately Rs 3.32 crore in advance gross booking across India. Day 1 gross advance booking was around Rs 91.53 lakh, increasing to Rs 2.5 crore with block seats.

How many shows are scheduled for Bhooth Bangla's release day?

Bhooth Bangla has over 12,784 shows lined up for its release day across India. The film has already sold more than 1,24,00 tickets through advance booking.

What is the runtime and certification of Bhooth Bangla?

The film has a runtime of approximately 164 minutes and has received a U/A 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.

Who are the key actors in Bhooth Bangla?

Bhooth Bangla features a strong ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 09:03 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla Bhooth Bangla Box Office
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