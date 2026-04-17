The film has generated approximately Rs 3.32 crore in advance gross booking across India. Day 1 gross advance booking was around Rs 91.53 lakh, increasing to Rs 2.5 crore with block seats.
Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Collection Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s Film Records Slow Start
Bhooth Bangla Day 1 Live Updates: Akshay Kumar’s film records modest advance booking numbers as Dhurandhar 2 continues to dominate the box office.
- Bhooth Bangla advance bookings show gradual momentum for release.
- The film sold over 1.24 lakh tickets nationwide.
- Akshay Kumar stars in Priyadarshan's comedy-thriller.
- Final box office numbers will reveal opening day performance.
Bhooth Bangla has finally entered the crucial pre-release phase, with advance booking numbers offering the first glimpse into its box office journey. While expectations remain high from an Akshay Kumar starrer, early trends suggest a measured start rather than an explosive opening, especially with strong competition in the market.
ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees Dip Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release, Mints Rs 3.40 Cr On Day 29
Advance Booking: Number Shows Gradual Momentum
The film has managed to generate steady traction in advance sales across India. According to Sacnilk, the all-India advance gross booking stands at approximately Rs 3.32 crore. On its first day, the film recorded a gross advance booking of Rs 91.53 lakh, which rises to around Rs 2.5 crore when block seats are included.
With over 12,784 shows lined up for release day, the film has sold more than 1,24,00 tickets all over India.
Final Figures Yet To Be Out
While these early numbers provide a useful snapshot, the final advance booking figures are still awaited. As bookings continue to pick up closer to release, it remains to be seen whether the film can witness a late surge or maintain its current pace at the box office.
ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay, Paresh, And Rajpal Turn Haunted Haveli Into A Laugh-A-Minute Circus
Star Studded Cast Won Hearts
Directed by Priyadarshan, Bhooth Bangla has been cleared for theatrical release with a U/A 16+ certification by the Central Board of Film Certification. The film runs for approximately 164 minutes, promising a full-length cinematic experience packed with humour and thrills.
Fronted by Akshay Kumar, the film brings together a strong ensemble cast, including Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi, adding depth and appeal to the narrative.
The project is produced under the banner of Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms Ltd, in association with Cape of Good Films. With production credits shared by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, and Ektaa R Kapoor, the film has already generated significant buzz as one of the year’s highly anticipated releases.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What are the advance booking numbers for Bhooth Bangla?
How many shows are scheduled for Bhooth Bangla's release day?
Bhooth Bangla has over 12,784 shows lined up for its release day across India. The film has already sold more than 1,24,00 tickets through advance booking.
What is the runtime and certification of Bhooth Bangla?
The film has a runtime of approximately 164 minutes and has received a U/A 16+ certification from the Central Board of Film Certification.
Who are the key actors in Bhooth Bangla?
Bhooth Bangla features a strong ensemble cast including Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Tabu, and Wamiqa Gabbi.