Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Dhurandhar 2 collections declining, especially weekdays.

Fifth week drop attributed to new releases.

Film grossed over Rs 1,737 crore worldwide.

Ranveer Singh film had strong opening week.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has been witnessing a noticeable decline in collections since entering its third week at the box office. The film has largely been posting single-digit earnings on weekdays, with only weekends providing a slight boost. Even in its fourth week, the film struggled to touch double-digit numbers on most days.

As the film stepped into its fifth week on Thursday, it recorded a 52.45 per cent drop in collections. The dip could also be attributed to the paid preview shows of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, marking their collaboration after 14 years. The film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and the late Asrani, has now released in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has so far grossed Rs 1,320.49 crore in India, while its India net collection stands at Rs 1,103.12 crore. In overseas markets, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 29, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 417.25 crore. This pushes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,737.74 crore, as per data available on Sacnilk.

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The film had a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs 43 crore from paid preview shows. On Day 1, it minted Rs 102.55 crore.

In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. The collections dropped to Rs 110.60 crore in the third week, while the fourth week added Rs 54.70 crore to the film’s total. Despite the recent dip, the film continues to maintain an impressive overall run at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore

Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore

Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore

Day 3: Rs 113 crore

Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore

Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore

Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore

Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore

Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore

Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore

Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore

Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore

Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore

Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore

Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore

Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore

Day 19: Rs 10 crore

Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore

Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore

Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third-week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore

Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore

Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore

Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore

Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth-week total: Rs 54.70 crore

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Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, released in theatres on March 19. The film has been running strong at the box office even as its craze is slowly dying at the box office.