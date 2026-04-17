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HomeEntertainmentMoviesRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees Dip Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release, Mints Rs 3.40 Cr On Day 29

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Sees Dip Ahead Of Bhooth Bangla Release, Mints Rs 3.40 Cr On Day 29

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day 29: The film has collected Rs 1,737.74 crore worldwide and is just a few crores away from breaking Pushpa 2 and Baahubali 2 record.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 08:06 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Dhurandhar 2 collections declining, especially weekdays.
  • Fifth week drop attributed to new releases.
  • Film grossed over Rs 1,737 crore worldwide.
  • Ranveer Singh film had strong opening week.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 has been witnessing a noticeable decline in collections since entering its third week at the box office. The film has largely been posting single-digit earnings on weekdays, with only weekends providing a slight boost. Even in its fourth week, the film struggled to touch double-digit numbers on most days.

As the film stepped into its fifth week on Thursday, it recorded a 52.45 per cent drop in collections. The dip could also be attributed to the paid preview shows of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s Bhooth Bangla, marking their collaboration after 14 years. The film, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal, and the late Asrani, has now released in theatres.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection

Dhurandhar 2 has so far grossed Rs 1,320.49 crore in India, while its India net collection stands at Rs 1,103.12 crore. In overseas markets, the film earned Rs 0.50 crore on Day 29, taking its total overseas gross to Rs 417.25 crore. This pushes the film’s worldwide gross collection to Rs 1,737.74 crore, as per data available on Sacnilk. 

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Beats Baahubali 2’s India Collection, Ends 9-Year Box Office Reign Of Prabhas’ Film

The film had a strong start at the box office, collecting Rs 43 crore from paid preview shows. On Day 1, it minted Rs 102.55 crore.

In its first week, Dhurandhar 2 minted Rs 674.17 crore, followed by Rs 263.65 crore in the second week. The collections dropped to Rs 110.60 crore in the third week, while the fourth week added Rs 54.70 crore to the film’s total. Despite the recent dip, the film continues to maintain an impressive overall run at the box office.

Dhurandhar 2 Box Office Collection Day-Wise

Paid previews: Rs 43 crore
Day 1: Rs 102.55 crore
Day 2: Rs 80.72 crore
Day 3: Rs 113 crore
Day 4: Rs 114.85 crore
Day 5: Rs 56.60 crore
Day 7: Rs 48.75 crore
Day 8: Rs 49.70 crore

First-week total: Rs 674.17 crore

Day 9: Rs 41.75 crore
Day 10: Rs 62.85 crore
Day 11: Rs 68.10 crore
Day 12: Rs 25.30 crore
Day 13: Rs 27.25 crore
Day 14: Rs 20.10 crore
Day 15: Rs 18.30 crore

Second-week total: Rs 263.65 crore

Day 16: Rs 21.55 crore
Day 17: Rs 25.65 crore
Day 18: Rs 28.75 crore
Day 19: Rs 10 crore
Day 20: Rs 10.10 crore
Day 21: Rs 7.90 crore
Day 22: Rs 7.15 crore

Third-week total: Rs 110.60 crore

Day 23: Rs 7 crore
Day 24: Rs 13.50 crore
Day 25: Rs 14.50 crore
Day 26: Rs 5.20 crore
Day 27: Rs 7.05 crore

Day 28: Rs 4.05 crore

Day 29: Rs 3.40 crore

Fourth-week total: Rs 54.70 crore

ALSO READ| Adivi Sesh, Mrunal Thakur’s Dacoit Sees 19.4% Drop On Day 7, Struggles To Cross Rs 50 Cr Worldwide

Dhurandhar 2, starring Ranveer Singh, Sanjay Dutt, Arjun Rampal, Sara Arjun, R Madhavan, released in theatres on March 19. The film has been running strong at the box office even as its craze is slowly dying at the box office. 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office performance of Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has seen a decline in collections since its third week, with most weekdays posting single-digit earnings. Even in its fourth week, it struggled to reach double digits.

What are the total worldwide gross collections for Dhurandhar 2?

Dhurandhar 2 has a worldwide gross collection of Rs 1,737.74 crore. This includes Rs 1,320.49 crore in India and Rs 417.25 crore overseas.

How did Dhurandhar 2 perform on its opening days?

The film had a strong start with Rs 43 crore from paid previews and Rs 102.55 crore on Day 1.

What contributed to the drop in Dhurandhar 2's collections in its fifth week?

A 52.45% drop was recorded in its fifth week, possibly due to the paid preview shows of 'Bhooth Bangla'.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 Apr 2026 07:56 AM (IST)
Tags :
Baahubali 2 Breaking News Pushpa 2 ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Bhooth Bangla Dhurandhar 2
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