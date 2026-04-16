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HomeEntertainmentSinger Jubin Nautiyal Marries Childhood Sweetheart in Private Uttarakhand Ceremony: Report

Singer Jubin Nautiyal Marries Childhood Sweetheart in Private Uttarakhand Ceremony: Report

The wedding was described as a simple and intimate affair attended by close family and friends. Although a photo believed to be from the ceremony has gone viral, neither Jubin nor his partner has officially confirmed the news.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 16 Apr 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Singer Jubin Nautiyal reportedly married childhood sweetheart in Uttarakhand.
  • The ceremony was a private, intimate affair with close family.
  • No official confirmation or details about his wife released.
  • A wedding photo featuring the couple has surfaced online.

Popular playback singer Jubin Nautiyal has reportedly tied the knot with his childhood sweetheart in a private ceremony held in Uttarakhand, according to a report by Bombay Times. The wedding is said to have been an intimate affair, attended only by close family members and a small circle of friends.

The ceremony reportedly took place in the singer’s hometown, away from the public eye, reflecting his preference for keeping his personal life out of the spotlight.

Low-Key Ceremony, No Official Statement

As per the report, Jubin opted for a simple, traditional wedding rather than a grand celebration. Despite the growing buzz, neither the singer nor his partner has issued an official confirmation, and details about his wife have not been disclosed.

Meanwhile, a photograph believed to be from the wedding has surfaced online and is being widely shared on social media. In the image, Jubin appears in a peach-coloured kurta paired with an emerald neckpiece, while his bride is seen in a coordinated outfit. The understated styling has further reinforced the narrative of a minimal and private ceremony.

A Journey from Reality TV to Bollywood Fame

Hailing from Dehradun, Uttarakhand, Jubin Nautiyal rose to prominence after participating in X Factor India in 2011. He made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with Sonali Cable and gained wider recognition with a track in Bajrangi Bhaijaan (2015).

Over the years, he has established himself as one of Bollywood’s leading playback singers, lending his voice to over 200 songs across films and independent projects.

Chart-Topping Hits and Recent Work

Jubin’s popular tracks include Raatan Lambiyaan (Shershaah), Barbaad (Saiyaara), Humnava Mere, Lut Gaye, and Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. His recent release, Aakhri Ishq from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has further added to his growing repertoire.

While reports of his wedding continue to circulate, fans are awaiting an official announcement from the singer to confirm the news.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has Jubin Nautiyal officially confirmed his wedding?

No, neither Jubin Nautiyal nor his partner have issued an official confirmation of their wedding. The news is based on a report by Bombay Times.

Where did Jubin Nautiyal's wedding reportedly take place?

The wedding reportedly took place in Jubin Nautiyal's hometown in Uttarakhand. It was described as a private ceremony attended by close family and friends.

What is Jubin Nautiyal known for?

Jubin Nautiyal is a popular playback singer in Bollywood who rose to fame after participating in X Factor India. He has sung over 200 songs in films and independent projects.

When did Jubin Nautiyal make his Bollywood debut?

Jubin Nautiyal made his Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film Sonali Cable. He gained wider recognition with a song in Bajrangi Bhaijaan in 2015.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Apr 2026 07:23 PM (IST)
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Jubin Nautiyal Jubin Nautiyal Wedding
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