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HomeMovie ReviewEntertainmentBhooth Bangla Review: Akshay, Paresh, And Rajpal Turn Haunted Haveli Into A Laugh-A-Minute Circus

Bhooth Bangla Review: Akshay, Paresh, And Rajpal Turn Haunted Haveli Into A Laugh-A-Minute Circus

After Dhurandhar 2, audiences were anyway in need of a light-hearted, entertaining movie, and Bhooth Bangla is exactly the kind of fun, family-friendly film that fills that gap.

By : Amit Bhatia | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 17 Apr 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
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If you are a fan of Akshay Kumar and Priyadarshan’s style of cinema, especially a hardcore Akshay Kumar fan who wants to see him in the same classic style that often becomes meme material, then you will definitely enjoy this film. After Dhurandhar 2, audiences were anyway in need of a light-hearted, entertaining movie that could be watched with the entire family. Many people were disappointed earlier because Dhurandhar wasn’t really suitable for children, and families had to pick other films instead. With this film, Akshay Kumar seems to have filled that gap.

Story

The story revolves around Arjun Acharya (Akshay Kumar), who returns to India from London to arrange his sister’s wedding at their ancestral palace. However, the palace is haunted by a demon named Vadhusur, who is believed to abduct brides. How the wedding eventually takes place amid this supernatural threat forms the core of the story, which you will have to watch in theatres to find out.

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How Is The Film?

The film is decent overall, neither outstanding nor terrible. It follows the typical Akshay Kumar-Priyadarshan style of filmmaking, delivering the same flavour they have offered in the past. At times, it reminds you of films like Bhool Bhulaiyaa and Jaani Dushman. The storyline itself doesn’t offer much novelty.

The first half is quite entertaining, with a good interval point, while the second half shifts more towards horror elements and ends with a surprising climax. Comedy dominates the first half, whereas the second half leans more into horror. The film is very enjoyable in several parts, though it feels slightly weak in others. As expected in such films, logic often takes a back seat, so it’s best to watch it without overthinking.

The movie could have been slightly shorter, and the VFX could have been better, particularly in the second half. The music is not very memorable either, apart from the song Ram Ji Bhali Karenge, none of the tracks really stand out. Fans of old-style comedy films may enjoy it, though the younger generation might not connect with it as strongly. One positive aspect, however, is that it’s perfectly suitable for a family watch.

Acting

Akshay Kumar delivers a solid performance, giving fans the kind of role they have been wanting from him for a long time. Rajpal Yadav is excellent, with impeccable comic timing, while Paresh Rawal also performs brilliantly. The trio of Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav and Paresh Rawal is truly the highlight of the film.

It’s also delightful to see the late Asrani on screen one last time. Tabu is impressive in every frame, while Wamiqa Gabbi, despite being prominent in promotions, has a relatively smaller role in the film. Jisshu Sengupta and Mithila Palkar perform their parts well.

Writing And Direction

The story has been written by Aakash Kaushik, while Priyadarshan has directed the film. The plot itself doesn’t bring anything particularly new, as similar stories have been seen before. Priyadarshan’s direction follows the same style he has been known for over the years, though that style may not appeal to everyone today.

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Verdict

Overall, if you are an Akshay Kumar fan, this film is worth watching.

Published at : 17 Apr 2026 08:44 AM (IST)
Tags :
Paresh Rawal Rajpal Yadav Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla
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