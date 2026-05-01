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HomeEntertainmentMoviesAkshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Continues Weekday Slow Run, Matches Previous Day At Rs 3.40 Cr

Akshay Kumar's Bhooth Bangla Continues Weekday Slow Run, Matches Previous Day At Rs 3.40 Cr

Bhooth Bangla box office Day 14 shows a weekday dip with low occupancy, but Akshay Kumar’s film continues a steady second-week run.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 01 May 2026 06:43 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Bhooth Bangla's box office momentum softens in second week.
  • Film earned Rs 1.37 crore on Day 14, India net Rs 126.02 crore.
  • Weekday occupancy shows 9-10% overall, reflecting audience fatigue.
  • Second weekend boosted collections, but competition impacts performance.

The momenum hasn't vanished for Bhooth Bangla, but it has clearly softened. As Bhooth Bangla enters the latter half of its second week, the numbers are beginning to reflect a familiar trend, weekday fatigue. After a promising run bolstered by strong weekend figures, the film now finds itself navigating a quieter phase at the box office.

ALSO READ: ‘Kartavya’: Saif Ali Khan’s New Cop Drama Gets OTT Release Date

Weekday Dip Sets In

On Day 14, the horror-comedy directed by Priyadarshan recorded a noticeable slowdown. The film earned around Rs 1.37 crore on Thursday, pushing its total India net collection to Rs 126.02 crore, according to industry tracker, Sacnilk. Gross earnings in India stand close to Rs 149.67 crore, with the film currently running across 5,426 shows nationwide.

Occupancy levels paint a clearer picture of this dip. Footfall remained modest at approximately 9–10% overall. Morning shows opened at about 5.54%, before inching up to 11.54% in the afternoon, hardly the surge one would hope for at this stage.

Occupancy Trends Reflect Fatigue

The decline doesn’t come as a surprise. As the second week progresses, audience turnout has thinned. Compared to earlier days, the drop signals a gradual slowdown, with weekday fatigue and competing releases pulling viewers away.

ALSO READ: Gaurav Gera Aka Dhurandhar's Alam Bhai Spots ‘Red Flag’ In The Burning Train, Fans Call It ‘80s Peak Detailing’

Box Office Journey So Far

Fronted by Akshay Kumar, Bhooth Bangla began its journey with Rs 3.75 crore in previews. It quickly picked up pace over its opening weekend, Rs 12.25 crore on Friday, Rs 19 crore on Saturday, and Rs 23 crore on Sunday, closing Week 1 at Rs 84.40 crore.

Week 2 brought fluctuations. While the second weekend injected fresh energy with Rs 10.75 crore on Day 9 and Rs 12.50 crore on Day 10, weekday collections slipped back into the Rs 3-4 crore range. So far, Week 2 has contributed approximately Rs 41.39 crore.

The film isn’t operating in isolation. It continues to face stiff competition from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, starring Ranveer Singh, which has already amassed a staggering Rs 1,780.76 crore worldwide.

Despite the dip, the broader trajectory remains stable. The second weekend boost has cushioned the fall, and while Day 14 numbers reflect a slowdown, the film hasn’t lost its footing entirely.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current box office collection of Bhooth Bangla?

As of Day 14, Bhooth Bangla has earned around Rs 126.02 crore net in India. Its gross earnings are close to Rs 149.67 crore.

What are the occupancy levels for Bhooth Bangla on weekdays?

Weekday occupancy for Bhooth Bangla remains modest, around 9-10% overall. Morning shows were about 5.54%, increasing to 11.54% in the afternoon.

How did Bhooth Bangla perform in its opening week?

Bhooth Bangla had a strong opening week, collecting Rs 84.40 crore. Its previews earned Rs 3.75 crore, with the opening weekend contributing significantly.

Is Bhooth Bangla facing competition at the box office?

Yes, Bhooth Bangla is facing stiff competition, notably from Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which has achieved substantial worldwide earnings.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 01 May 2026 06:35 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar ENtertainment News Bhooth Bangla Bollywood Box Office
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