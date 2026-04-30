Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Bengali actor Rahul Banerjee drowned tragically at Odisha's Talsari Beach.

His wife Priyanka Sarkar mourns the loss of her best friend.

She valued his honest criticism and unique perspective.

The actor drowned during the shooting of his show.

Bengali television actor Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s sudden and tragic death has left his family and fans in deep shock. The 43‑year‑old actor drowned while shooting his show Bhole Baba Paar Karege at Talsari Beach in Odisha, cutting short a vibrant career and a long, close bond with his wife, actress Priyanka Sarkar. In her first interview after the loss, Priyanka speaks openly about the pain, the memories and the friendship that shaped her life.

I Have Lost My Best Friend

Priyanka told TV9 Bangla that Rahul’s death feels like losing her “best friend”. She said, “If I have to say everything in a nutshell, I can say that I have lost my best friend. Beyond everything, it has been a friendship of more than 21–22 years.” She credited much of her growth in films and books to him, adding, “I cannot deny that, and he has been a fantastic friend to everyone.” She also recalled how even their fights did not really break their bond, saying, “Even when we were fighting, many thought that we are not even on talking terms but they did not know that we continued to talk with each other.”

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Rahul was also a sharp critic of Priyanka’s work, and she valued his opinion very much. “He has been one of the biggest critics of my work and his opinions mattered to me,” she said. “There are only a few people who are there, from whom I take opinions about my work. He was one of the most important perspectives, and that I will definitely miss. That honest feedback, that will now be missed.”

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The Tragic Incident At Talsari Beach

The tragedy happened while Rahul was shooting on the beach in Odisha. Co‑star Diganta Bagchi said that after a shoot, Rahul went alone into the water and got entangled in something underwater. Crew members noticed he was drowning, rushed to pull him out, and took him to hospital, where he was declared dead. Priyanka is now trying to cope with the loss while preparing for the release of her upcoming show Kuheli on Hoichoi on May 15.