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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesKiara Advani Sings ‘Baby Shark’ In Viral Video, Fans Say 'Saraayah’s Favourite Song For Sure' | WATCH

Kiara Advani Sings ‘Baby Shark’ In Viral Video, Fans Say 'Saraayah’s Favourite Song For Sure' | WATCH

Kiara Advani shared a cute moment from her vacation where she was seen singing ‘Baby Shark’, and fans couldn’t stop reacting, saying it must be her daughter Saraayah Malhotra’s favourite song.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Both actors have upcoming film projects to focus on.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. The two got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In July 2025, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra. These days, both are busy enjoying parenthood and taking care of their daughter. Meanwhile, a video of Kiara has surfaced online and is going viral on social media.

Kiara Advani Shares Video

Kiara Advani shared a short video from her summer vacation on her Instagram story, where her cute side can be seen. In the video, she is heard singing the popular “Baby Shark” song. During this, chefs are seen performing live at a food counter, adding beats to her performance and joining in the fun. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is seen recording her moment.

Sidharth Malhotra’s Cute Post

Fans are loving Kiara’s adorable video. One user commented, “Surely this must be Saraayah’s favourite song.” Another wrote, “Kiara is so cute, yaar.”

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra had also shared a selfie on Instagram, where he was seen wearing a bow clip in his hair. He captioned it, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad.”

ALSO READ | 'I Lost A Friendship Of 22 Years': After Weeks of Silence, Priyanka Sarkar Finally Responds To Rahul Arunoday Banerjee’s Death

Kiara And Siddharth’s Baby Girl 

In July 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and received lots of love and wishes. Since then, they have been enjoying this new phase of life and focusing on their journey as new parents. 

ALSO READ | Kara Gets Strong First-Day Reviews On Twitter, Fans Call Dhanush’s Performance One Of The Best

Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in One: Force of the Forest, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in superstar Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What was Sidharth Malhotra's 'girl dad' post about?

Sidharth posted a selfie wearing a bow clip with the caption 'Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad'.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 30 Apr 2026 06:12 PM (IST)
Tags :
Siddharth Malhotra Toxic Kiara Advani
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