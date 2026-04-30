Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Both actors have upcoming film projects to focus on.

Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra are one of Bollywood’s most loved couples. The two got married on February 7, 2023, at Suryagarh Palace in Jaisalmer, Rajasthan. In July 2025, the couple became parents to a baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra. These days, both are busy enjoying parenthood and taking care of their daughter. Meanwhile, a video of Kiara has surfaced online and is going viral on social media.

Kiara Advani Shares Video

Kiara Advani shared a short video from her summer vacation on her Instagram story, where her cute side can be seen. In the video, she is heard singing the popular “Baby Shark” song. During this, chefs are seen performing live at a food counter, adding beats to her performance and joining in the fun. Meanwhile, Sidharth Malhotra is seen recording her moment.

Kiara singing the "Baby Shark" song for Saraayah is the cutest thing! Also Sid recording it behind the scenes must be like "You're doing amazing sweetie" 😭



They're enjoying in Maldives! #SidharthMalhotra #KiaraAdvani pic.twitter.com/YL2FJaRehv — ❣️ (@sids_encyclox) April 29, 2026

Sidharth Malhotra’s Cute Post

Fans are loving Kiara’s adorable video. One user commented, “Surely this must be Saraayah’s favourite song.” Another wrote, “Kiara is so cute, yaar.”

Earlier, Sidharth Malhotra had also shared a selfie on Instagram, where he was seen wearing a bow clip in his hair. He captioned it, “Tell me you’re a girl dad without telling me you’re a girl dad.”

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Kiara And Siddharth’s Baby Girl

In July 2025, Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra welcomed their baby girl, Saraayah Malhotra. The couple shared the happy news with their fans and received lots of love and wishes. Since then, they have been enjoying this new phase of life and focusing on their journey as new parents.

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Upcoming Projects

On the work front, Sidharth Malhotra will soon be seen in One: Force of the Forest, alongside Tamannaah Bhatia in the lead role. Meanwhile, Kiara Advani will next be seen in superstar Yash’s upcoming film Toxic. The film also features Rukmini Vasanth, Huma Qureshi, Tara Sutaria, and Nayanthara.