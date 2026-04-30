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HomeEntertainmentMovies‘Kartavya’: Saif Ali Khan’s New Cop Drama Gets OTT Release Date

‘Kartavya’: Saif Ali Khan’s New Cop Drama Gets OTT Release Date

Kartavya follows a police officer, played by Saif Ali Khan, as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of his duty and the safety of his family.

By : PTI | Updated at : 30 Apr 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Netflix's
  • Film portrays a police officer facing moral complexities and duty.
  • Directed by Pulkit,
  • Story explores power, guilt, and consequences of silence.

"Kartavya", a new Netflix movie featuring Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan in the lead role, will make its debut on May 15, the OTT platform announced on Thursday.

Described as a tense heartland story of a police officer pushed to his limits in a morally complex world, the movie is directed by Pulkit, best known for "Bhakshak", and produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainments.

The cast includes Rasika Dugal, Sanjay Mishra, Zakir Hussain and Manish Chaudhari, alongside Saurabh Dwivedi, who makes his acting debut with the film.

"Kartavya" follows a police officer, played by Khan, as he navigates rising threats while grappling with the weight of his duty and the safety of his family.

"As the lines between right and wrong begin to blur, the film unfolds as a layered exploration of power, guilt, and the consequences of silence, inviting audiences to question morality and the true cost of justice," read the official logline.

Venky Mysore, CEO of Red Chillies Entertainments, said "Kartavya" asks difficult questions about duty, conscience and the choices people make when there are no easy answers.

"Pulkit’s nuanced storytelling, elevated by compelling performances from Saif Ali Khan, Sanjay Mishra, Rasika Dugal, Zakir Hussain, Manish Chaudhari, and a striking debut by Saurabh Dwivedi, lends the film a powerful and authentic voice. We are proud to bring this layered film to Netflix, further strengthening our partnership to bring thought provoking narratives to the fore," he added.

Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, director of original Films at Netflix India, said the film draws from the lived realities of the Indian hinterlands while speaking to themes that travel far beyond its immediate setting.

"Kartavya is a thought-provoking story that explores the complexities of making the ‘right’ choices. Produced by Red Chillies Entertainment and directed by Pulkit in our second association with him following the success of Bhakshak, the film builds on our ongoing creative partnerships with the two powerhouses whose high-quality and socially relevant storytelling brings a distinct authenticity to the film," she said. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

When will the Netflix movie 'Kartavya' be released?

'Kartavya' will be released on Netflix on May 15th. The OTT platform made the announcement on Thursday.

Who is the lead actor in 'Kartavya'?

Bollywood star Saif Ali Khan plays the lead role of a police officer in 'Kartavya'.

Who directed 'Kartavya' and who produced it?

The movie is directed by Pulkit, who previously directed 'Bhakshak'. It is produced by Gauri Khan under Red Chillies Entertainments.

What is 'Kartavya' about?

It's a tense heartland story about a police officer facing morally complex situations, exploring themes of power, guilt, and justice.

Published at : 30 Apr 2026 10:45 PM (IST)
Tags :
Netflix Saif Ali Khan Kartavya
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