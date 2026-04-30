Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom 'Burning Train' featured sabotage causing a disaster.

The Burning Train was one of the multi-starrer movies featuring actors like Dharmendra, Vinod Khanna, Hema Malini, Parveen Babi, Jeetendra, and Neetu Singh. However, the film did not perform well at the box office. Still, it is often labelled as “ahead of its time,” and many feel that’s why it did not work for Indian audiences then.

Now, Gaurav Gera, who has been making headlines due to his role in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, has pointed out a “red flag” moment. It is one of the key scenes from the film.

The Scene And Gaurav’s Comment

In the film, the red saree is used as a symbol of a red alert to warn people about the situation in the train. When Dharmendra asks if anyone has a red cloth, actress Asha Sharma, who is wearing a red saree, offers it to be used as a signal to alert the railway authorities. On this, Gaurav made a funny remark saying, “Arre bacche ne laal kapda pehna hai,” implying that even a kid has a red sweater, which could also have been used as a symbol, but instead, the actress’s saree was chosen.

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Gaurav’s expressions and reactions make the scene even more humorous. In the clip, he appears baffled as to why they didn’t simply take off the sweater of the kid, who was indeed wearing something in that colour.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gaurav Gera (@gauravgera)

How Did Social Media Users React?

Social media users also reacted to the reel, calling it “peak detailing” and joking about the use of the red saree. One user said, “Sabko nahi aati peak detailing.”

Another commented, “80s ki peak detailing.” Other funny comments included, “The turning brain” and “The burning brain.” Someone else also mentioned, “Peak detailing by Gaurav Gera.”

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About The Burning Train

The film follows the first journey of India’s fastest train, the “Super Express,” travelling from New Delhi to Bombay. What starts as a proud moment soon turns into a disaster when the train catches fire due to sabotage. With jealousy, danger, and a ticking time bomb involved, the situation quickly spirals out of control, leading to a tense rescue effort by both the crew and passengers.