Matthew Ables stumbled into Meryl Streep on set and then learned that background actors are paid. He found a filming notice and sent his information to the production company.
(Source: ECI/ABP News)
Content Creator Reveals How Much He Was Paid For A 3-Second Role In The Devil Wears Prada 2
An internet personality reveals he earned $239 for a brief 3-second appearance in The Devil Wears Prada 2. Here’s how it happened.
- Content creator Matthew Ables joins 'Devil Wears Prada 2' cast.
- Ables secured role after chance encounter on set.
- He earned $239 for 3 seconds screen time.
- Ables provided own wardrobe for the Met Gala scene.
What does a few seconds on screen actually earn in a big-budget Hollywood sequel? Turns out, more than most would expect. As The Devil Wears Prada 2 hits screens, a content creator’s candid reveal about his brief appearance in the film is grabbing serious attention online and it’s all about the pay cheque.
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From A Chance Encounter To The Big Screen
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The sequel to The Devil Wears Prada, which originally released in 2006, arrived in India on May 1, 2026, bringing back familiar faces like Meryl Streep, Anne Hathaway, Emily Blunt and Stanley Tucci. New additions include Justin Theroux, Lucy Liu and Kenneth Branagh.
Amid this star-studded cast, internet personality Matthew Ables found himself unexpectedly stepping into the frame, quite literally.
Recounting how it all began, he shared, "It all started as I was walking to lunch as I stumbled into Meryl Streep on the set in New York city. So, naturally, after grabbing my sandwich, I tried getting int he background of the movie."
He soon realised things weren’t as simple as casually walking into a shot, "But even though they were filming on public streets, it turns out everyone behind the actors in the scene is also a paid actor, which I was not, until I spotted this filming notice posted with the production company's name and sent them my info."
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From Outfit Struggles To A Red Carpet Moment
Landing a role meant showing up prepared, even if it came with its own challenges. Ables revealed he had to manage his own wardrobe, "The day before the shoot, I got cast in their Met Gala scene, but had to bring my own wardrobe."
Keeping things relatable, he added, " So today, it's going to be the devil wears H&M because I don't have product money."
The Big Reveal: Pay For A 3-Second Role
Here’s the detail that’s fuelling the buzz, how much did he actually earn?
After spending long hours on set, the payout was revealed in his video, "It's 3AM and I was on set over 15 hours. However, they ended up paying me 239 dollars to be in two scenes."
For what amounts to roughly three seconds of screen time, that figure has sparked curiosity about how film extras are compensated.
A three-second appearance, a 15-hour shoot, and a pay cheque of $239 (approx. INR 19,900), an internet personality’s brief role in The Devil Wears Prada 2 is now drawing attention online.
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Frequently Asked Questions
How did Matthew Ables get a role in The Devil Wears Prada 2?
What was Matthew Ables' role in The Devil Wears Prada 2?
Matthew Ables had a brief role as an extra in the Met Gala scene of The Devil Wears Prada 2. He was on set for over 15 hours.
How much was Matthew Ables paid for his role?
Matthew Ables was paid $239 (approximately INR 19,900) for his role in The Devil Wears Prada 2. This was for appearing in two scenes, totaling about three seconds of screen time.
Did Matthew Ables have to provide his own wardrobe?
Yes, Matthew Ables had to bring his own wardrobe for the Met Gala scene. He humorously mentioned wearing H&M as he didn't have product money.