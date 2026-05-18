WATCH: Harry Styles’ Reaction to ‘Viva Palestina’ Chant During Live Show Goes Viral

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Viral video shows Harry Styles reacting to 'Viva Palestina' chant.

Styles appeared to respond with

Singer's charity has aided Palestinian refugees previously.

The 'Together, Together' tour spans seven countries.

Harry Styles began his ‘Together, Together’ tour in Amsterdam on May 16, and a moment from the concert has now gone viral on social media. A video circulating online appears to show the singer reacting to chants related to Palestine during the performance.

Harry Styles Viral Video

In the video, Styles is seen tuning his guitar when someone from the crowd shouts, “Viva Palestina,” a phrase that translates to “Long Live Palestine”.

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Moments later, the audience erupts into cheers. Styles, adjusting his in-ear monitor, appears to respond on the microphone with the word, “Correct,” prompting even louder reactions from concertgoers.

Harry Styles responds to fan yelling “Viva Palestina” at his concert in Amsterdam:



“Correct”



(https://t.co/fIg4X3XDfO) pic.twitter.com/NpHKGfFMUl — Pop Base (@PopBase) May 18, 2026

ABP Live could not verify the authenticity of the viral video.

Styles has largely remained publicly neutral on the Israel-Palestine conflict and has not been considered a vocal political advocate on the issue. In the past, he faced criticism online after interacting with an audience member holding an Israeli flag during a concert and for reportedly hosting Israeli media personalities.

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However, his charity initiative, Choose Love, has extended aid to Palestinian refugees during his ‘Love On Tour’ concert run.

About Harry Styles’ ‘Together, Together’ Tour

The ‘Together, Together’ tour spans seven countries across Europe, the Americas, and Australia. Following the Amsterdam leg, Styles will perform in London from June 12 to July 4.

The Latin American leg begins in Brazil from July 17 to July 24, followed by shows in Mexico City between August 1 and August 10. He will then tour across the United States from August 26 through October 31 before wrapping up the tour in Australia between November 27 and December 13.