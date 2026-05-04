Celebrations Begin At Vijay’s Residence As TVK Chief Leads Tamil Nadu Election Results: Watch

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Actor Vijay's party leads significantly in early Tamil Nadu election results.

Vijay's father offered prayers at a temple before results were announced.

Family celebrations, including cheering and whistling, have gone viral.

Vijay is leading in both constituencies he is contesting.

As early trends from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections roll in, actor-turned-politician Vijay has surged ahead, putting his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam firmly in the spotlight. Inside his residence, the celebrations have begun, offering a rare, intimate glimpse into a historic political moment unfolding in real time.

ALSO READ: Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Family Cheers Go Viral

TVK प्रमुख विजय के पिता ने तिरुथानी मुरुगन मंदिर में प्रार्थना किया।



TVK तमिलनाडु में 100 से अधिक सीटों पर आगे। pic.twitter.com/CwjJeJcREO — Shubham Shukla (@Shubhamshuklamp) May 4, 2026

There’s a deeply personal side to the story that’s resonating just as strongly as the numbers. Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, had started the day on a spiritual note. Earlier in the morning, he visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani, offering prayers to Lord Murugan ahead of the results.

Fast forward a few hours, and that quiet devotion gave way to loud celebrations. Videos of family members hugging, cheering and dancing have flooded social media, quickly gaining traction among supporters and fans alike. One widely shared clip captures relatives whistling and celebrating as early trends tilted decisively in Vijay’s favour.

#WATCH | Tamil Nadu Elections 2026 | Family of TVK chief and actor Vijay blow whistles and celebrate at their residence, as the party continues its lead in the state. It is currently leading on 104 of the total 234 seats in the state.



(Video Source: TVK PRO) pic.twitter.com/Ya9iT2MFNH — ANI (@ANI) May 4, 2026

In one more viral clip, the atmosphere at Vijay’s home turns festive, with family members seen whistling and cheering as the party leads in 104 out of 234 seats.

ALSO READ: Is Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics

A Strong Showing Across Constituencies

Vijay himself contested from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East and is currently leading in both. Meanwhile, his party fielded candidates across all 234 seats, signalling an ambitious first outing in the electoral arena.

Beyond Tamil Nadu, results from Puducherry, Assam, West Bengal and Kerala are also being declared today, but all eyes remain fixed on Vijay’s remarkable rise.

For decades, Tamil Nadu politics has largely revolved around two dominant forces, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Vijay’s entry appears to have disrupted that long-standing equation, introducing a fresh dynamic into the electoral landscape.