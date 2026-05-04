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Election Results 2026

(Source: ECI/ABP News)
HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesCelebrations Begin At Vijay’s Residence As TVK Chief Leads Tamil Nadu Election Results: Watch

Celebrations Begin At Vijay’s Residence As TVK Chief Leads Tamil Nadu Election Results: Watch

Actor-turned-politician Vijay leads Tamil Nadu election results as TVK surges ahead. Family celebrations go viral amid rising anticipation.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay's party leads significantly in early Tamil Nadu election results.
  • Vijay's father offered prayers at a temple before results were announced.
  • Family celebrations, including cheering and whistling, have gone viral.
  • Vijay is leading in both constituencies he is contesting.

As early trends from the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections roll in, actor-turned-politician Vijay has surged ahead, putting his party Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam firmly in the spotlight. Inside his residence, the celebrations have begun, offering a rare, intimate glimpse into a historic political moment unfolding in real time.

ALSO READ: Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

Family Cheers Go Viral

There’s a deeply personal side to the story that’s resonating just as strongly as the numbers. Vijay’s father, veteran filmmaker SA Chandrasekhar, had started the day on a spiritual note. Earlier in the morning, he visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani, offering prayers to Lord Murugan ahead of the results.

Fast forward a few hours, and that quiet devotion gave way to loud celebrations. Videos of family members hugging, cheering and dancing have flooded social media, quickly gaining traction among supporters and fans alike. One widely shared clip captures relatives whistling and celebrating as early trends tilted decisively in Vijay’s favour.

In one more viral clip, the atmosphere at Vijay’s home turns festive, with family members seen whistling and cheering as the party leads in 104 out of 234 seats.

ALSO READ: Is Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics

A Strong Showing Across Constituencies

Vijay himself contested from two constituencies, Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East and is currently leading in both. Meanwhile, his party fielded candidates across all 234 seats, signalling an ambitious first outing in the electoral arena.

Beyond Tamil Nadu, results from Puducherry, Assam, West Bengal and Kerala are also being declared today, but all eyes remain fixed on Vijay’s remarkable rise.

For decades, Tamil Nadu politics has largely revolved around two dominant forces, the Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam and the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam. Vijay’s entry appears to have disrupted that long-standing equation, introducing a fresh dynamic into the electoral landscape.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the current status of Vijay's party in the Tamil Nadu elections?

Vijay's party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is showing a strong performance, leading in over 100 seats. Early trends indicate a significant surge for the party.

Where did Vijay's father offer prayers on election day?

Vijay's father, SA Chandrasekhar, visited the Subramanyaswamy Temple in Tiruttani to offer prayers to Lord Murugan on the morning of the election results.

How is Vijay's family reacting to the election trends?

Videos of Vijay's family celebrating by hugging, cheering, and dancing have gone viral on social media. They are seen whistling and expressing joy as the party gains leads.

Which constituencies is Vijay contesting from?

Vijay is contesting from two constituencies: Perambur and Tiruchirappalli East. He is currently leading in both of these seats.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 12:39 PM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Tamil Nadu Assembly Election TVK Vijay Election Corner TN Election 2026 Tamil Nadu Election 2026
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