As the counting of votes is underway for the West Bengal Election 2026, actor-comedian Vir Das addressed social media users tagging him amid early trends showing the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ahead and the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) trailing.

‘I’m Half UP, Half Bihari’: Vir Das

Taking to X, formerly known as Twitter, Das said he was being tagged by what he described as “faceless” users asking him to react to developments in Bengal.

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“Typically, when anything happens in Bengal, I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses… saying, ‘Look what happened in your Bengal bro,’” he wrote.

He clarified that he is not from West Bengal and is actually half-Bihar and half-UP. “Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP, half Bihari. Good luck.”

So, Typically when anything happens in Bengal I get tagged by a bunch of facelesses (that’s a word) saying “Look what happened in your Bengal bro”. Just putting it out there before today unfolds. My name is Das, but I’m actually not Bengali. I’m half UP half Bihari. Good luck 👍 — Vir Das (@thevirdas) May 4, 2026

How Did Social Media Users React?

The post has drawn thousands of views and a wave of reactions, with users joking about his remark and coining “facelesses” as a new term. “HALF BIHARI??? How am I learning of it only today? How. Why have we not totally claimed you yet?” read one comment.

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Another added, “Going to call all non-Twitter posters faceless from now on.”

“Now you would hear more about Bihar & UP,” read a third comment.

West Bengal Election Result 2026

The West Bengal Election 2026 was held in two phases - April 23 and April 29 - and saw a record voter turnout of 92.93 per cent, the highest in the state’s history. Repolling in the Falta Assembly constituency is scheduled for May 21, with results for that seat to be declared on May 24.

At the time of writing this article, the BJP is nearing the 200 mark, while the TMC is struggling to hold ground.