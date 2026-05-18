Bloody Monday Strikes Markets: Sensex 800 Points Down, Nifty Near 23,400

Indian equity benchmarks witnessed a weak and volatile start on Monday as rising geopolitical tensions in West Asia and surging crude oil prices weighed heavily on investor sentiment.

The BSE benchmark, Sensex, opened trading around 74,400, crashing 800 points, while the NSE Nifty50 rang the opening bell near 23,400, falling more than 200 points, as of 9:15 AM.

GIFT Nifty Signals Weak Start Amid Rising West Asia Tensions

Early indicators suggested a negative opening for domestic equities, with GIFT Nifty trading at 23,539, down 105 points.

Investor mood remained fragile after fresh warnings from US President Donald Trump intensified concerns over the ongoing US-Iran standoff. Trump said in a social media post that the time was “ticking fast” for Iran and warned that if Tehran failed to act soon, “nothing will be left”.

The sharp rhetoric has reignited fears of a prolonged conflict in the region, keeping global markets under pressure.

In the pre-open session around 9:02 AM, the Sensex traded 234.13 points, or 0.31 per cent, higher at 75,472.12. However, the Nifty50 slipped 197 points, or 0.83 per cent, to 23,449.20, indicating underlying caution in broader market sentiment.

Asian Markets Decline As Investors Turn Risk-Averse

Equity markets across Asia-Pacific traded lower amid escalating geopolitical uncertainty and concerns around energy supply disruptions.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 declined 1.06 per cent, while Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 1.09 per cent in early trade. Weakness in regional equities reflected growing anxiety over the fallout from the West Asia conflict and its implications for inflation and global growth.

US markets had also ended sharply lower on Friday, with the Nasdaq Composite falling 1.54 per cent. Futures linked to the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average were also deep in the red.

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Crude Oil Above $111 Raises Inflation Concerns

Oil prices continued to surge as tensions in the Gulf region intensified.

Brent crude futures for May delivery climbed 1.78 per cent to $111.13 per barrel on the Intercontinental Exchange, extending gains after reports of fresh attacks in the region.

A drone strike reportedly caused a fire at a nuclear power facility in the United Arab Emirates, while Saudi Arabia said it had intercepted multiple drones over the weekend. The developments have heightened fears of further disruption to energy infrastructure and supply routes.

Elevated crude prices remain a major concern for India, given the economy’s dependence on imported oil. Higher energy costs are likely to intensify inflationary pressures and weigh on corporate margins.

Gold, Silver Slip Despite Safe-Haven Demand

Precious metals traded mixed as investors balanced safe-haven demand against expectations of higher interest rates.

Gold prices steadied after falling to their lowest level in more than a month earlier in the session, while silver prices declined sharply. Analysts noted that rising oil-driven inflation fears are increasing expectations that central banks, particularly the US Federal Reserve, may keep rates elevated for longer.

Market participants are now awaiting the minutes of the Fed’s April meeting later this week for fresh clues on the future policy path.

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Q4 Earnings To Drive Stock-Specific Action

Apart from global cues, the ongoing March quarter earnings season is expected to keep investors focused on stock-specific developments.

Several companies, including Indian Oil Corporation, Ola Electric Mobility, Astral, Indraprastha Gas, JSW Cement, Puravankara, Timken India, Triveni Turbine, and Zydus Wellness, are scheduled to announce their Q4FY26 results today.

Corporate commentary on demand trends, margins, and the impact of rising commodity prices will remain closely watched.