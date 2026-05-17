James Cameron Shares Big Update On Future Of Avatar: 'I Want To Do Them In Half The Time'

The world of Pandora is far from over. While fans continue discussing the scale and visuals of the Avatar franchise, filmmaker James Cameron has now shared a major update about the future of the blockbuster series. The director confirmed that Avatar 4 and Avatar 5 are still in active development, but admitted that the films have become extremely expensive and time-consuming to produce. Cameron revealed that he is now exploring new technology and production methods to make the upcoming chapters faster and more efficient without compromising their cinematic scale.

James Cameron Shares New Plans For Avatar Franchise

In a recent interview with Deadline, James Cameron opened up about the future of the franchise after Avatar: Fire and Ash. He confirmed that the next two Avatar films remain an important part of his long-term vision. At the same time, the filmmaker said he is currently focusing on writing and developing several projects behind the scenes.

Cameron admitted that making Avatar films requires enormous resources because of the advanced technology and visual effects involved. According to him, the production process has become “hideously expensive” and takes a very long time to complete.

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I Want To Do Them In Half The Time

Speaking about his goals for the future films, Cameron said, “We're gonna be looking at some new technologies to try and do them more efficiently, because they're hideously expensive and take a long time.” He further added, “I want to do them in half the time for two thirds of the cost, that's my metric.”

The filmmaker also explained that the team may spend the next year experimenting with ways to simplify production and lower costs for the upcoming installments. During this period, Cameron plans to continue writing while also working on other projects.

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Future Of Avatar Still Depends On Success

James Cameron also reflected on the long-term future of the franchise. Earlier, he had said that if the team ever decided not to continue with more Avatar films, they would officially announce it through a press conference. However, the director expressed hope that the story world would continue to grow beyond the currently planned films.

He additionally revealed his interest in turning the Avatar universe into novels, despite admitting that the publishing business model has changed significantly over the years. Cameron explained that he would still like to create books because “it might be good to have the canonical record of what it was all supposed to be.”

The filmmaker also confirmed that some scenes for Avatar 4 have already been shot, although he stressed that the franchise’s future will ultimately depend on how audiences respond to the upcoming releases.