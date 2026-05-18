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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesRJ Mahvash Breaks Silence On ‘Dating’ Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘Stood By Him As A Support System’

RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence On ‘Dating’ Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘Stood By Him As A Support System’

RJ Mahvash and Yuzvendra Chahal were frequently spotted together during the cricketer’s separation from his ex-wife, Dhanashree Verma.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 18 May 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • RJ Mahvash denies dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, clarifying rumors.
  • She offered Chahal emotional support during his personal difficulties.
  • Mahvash states their friendship remains strong despite past disagreements.
  • Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce was finalized last year.

RJ Mahvash has broken her silence on the long-standing dating rumours surrounding her and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, putting speculation to rest once and for all. The rumours intensified after the duo were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy final and on several occasions during Chahal’s much-discussed separation from Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash soon found herself at the receiving end of harsh trolling and accusations of being a “homewrecker”.

RJ Mahvash On ‘Dating’ Yuzvendra Chahal

Now, in a candid interview with Pinkvilla, the content creator and actor clarified that there was never a romantic relationship between them.

“No, that was never the case,” she stated.

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Mahvash revealed that she was simply being there for Chahal as a close friend during one of the toughest phases of his personal life. “I’ve always been a good friend to him. At that point, he needed genuine emotional support. We were all focused on helping him stay strong and complete his IPL season. I stood beside him as a support system,” she shared.

She further said that their friendship remains intact.

“We’ll continue meeting the same way we always did. I’ll always support him without fear,” she said.

Mahvash On Unfollowing Chahal

When asked about the two unfollowing each other earlier this year, Mahvash downplayed it and called it a normal disagreement between friends. “People blow small things out of proportion. Friends fight, unfollow each other, and move on. It’s honestly not a huge deal,” she said.

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She also stressed that she holds no resentment towards Chahal and continues to wish him happiness and success. “When you share a comfortable friendship, silly arguments happen. That doesn’t mean there’s bitterness. I’ll always wish the best for him,” Mahvash added.

Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in 2020, before the couple separated in 2024. Their divorce was finalised last year.



Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

Has RJ Mahvash confirmed her relationship with Yuzvendra Chahal?

No, RJ Mahvash has clarified that there was never a romantic relationship between her and Yuzvendra Chahal.

Why was RJ Mahvash seen with Yuzvendra Chahal?

Mahvash stated she was a close friend offering emotional support to Chahal during a difficult personal time.

What did RJ Mahvash say about unfollowing Chahal?

She described it as a normal disagreement between friends that people tend to exaggerate.

Does RJ Mahvash still consider Yuzvendra Chahal a friend?

Yes, she confirmed their friendship remains intact and she will always support him.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 08:07 AM (IST)
Tags :
Dhanashree Verma Yuzvendra Chahal RJ Mahvash
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