RJ Mahvash Breaks Silence On ‘Dating’ Yuzvendra Chahal, Says ‘Stood By Him As A Support System’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom RJ Mahvash denies dating cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, clarifying rumors.

She offered Chahal emotional support during his personal difficulties.

Mahvash states their friendship remains strong despite past disagreements.

Chahal and Dhanashree Verma's divorce was finalized last year.

RJ Mahvash has broken her silence on the long-standing dating rumours surrounding her and Indian cricketer Yuzvendra Chahal, putting speculation to rest once and for all. The rumours intensified after the duo were spotted together during the ICC Champions Trophy final and on several occasions during Chahal’s much-discussed separation from Dhanashree Verma. Mahvash soon found herself at the receiving end of harsh trolling and accusations of being a “homewrecker”.

RJ Mahvash On ‘Dating’ Yuzvendra Chahal

Now, in a candid interview with Pinkvilla, the content creator and actor clarified that there was never a romantic relationship between them.

“No, that was never the case,” she stated.

ALSO READ| Alia Bhatt Trends Again As Viral Cannes Video Claims She Was Asked To 'Step Aside' From Podium: WATCH

Mahvash revealed that she was simply being there for Chahal as a close friend during one of the toughest phases of his personal life. “I’ve always been a good friend to him. At that point, he needed genuine emotional support. We were all focused on helping him stay strong and complete his IPL season. I stood beside him as a support system,” she shared.

She further said that their friendship remains intact.

“We’ll continue meeting the same way we always did. I’ll always support him without fear,” she said.

Mahvash On Unfollowing Chahal

When asked about the two unfollowing each other earlier this year, Mahvash downplayed it and called it a normal disagreement between friends. “People blow small things out of proportion. Friends fight, unfollow each other, and move on. It’s honestly not a huge deal,” she said.

ALSO READ| Yuvraj Singh's Father Yograj Singh Seeks Anticipatory Bail In 'Lukkhe' Row, Complainant Pushes Back

She also stressed that she holds no resentment towards Chahal and continues to wish him happiness and success. “When you share a comfortable friendship, silly arguments happen. That doesn’t mean there’s bitterness. I’ll always wish the best for him,” Mahvash added.

Chahal married Dhanashree Verma in 2020, before the couple separated in 2024. Their divorce was finalised last year.





