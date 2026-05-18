The body of Arjun Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party district secretary, was found hanging from a tree. He was 47 years old.
BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan, Injury Marks Raise Suspicion
The BJP leader's body was later discovered hanging from a mango tree located a short distance from his house.
- BJP leader's body found hanging from a tree.
- Deceased Arjun Singh argued with wife before disappearance.
- Injury marks on body raise suspicion of foul play.
- Police investigating suicide versus murder angles.
The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, triggering panic in the area. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Singh, a BJP district secretary.
According to police, the 47-year-old leader had allegedly left home on Saturday night after an argument with his wife. His body was later discovered hanging from a mango tree located a short distance from his house. Injury marks found on his body have made the case suspicious.
The incident took place in Junakheda village under the Danpur Police Station area.
Body Found Hanging From Tree
Villagers spotted the body hanging from the tree on Sunday morning, creating shock and tension in the locality. After receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and began an investigation.
Police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.
Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chand of Danpur police station said Arjun Singh had reportedly argued with his wife on Saturday night before leaving home. His body was later found hanging from the tree.
Case Registered On Son’s Complaint
Police said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son, Abhimanyu.
Officials confirmed that injury marks were found on the body, and the exact cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report is received. Investigators are examining all possible angles in the case.
The presence of injuries has deepened suspicion surrounding the death. Police are trying to determine whether Arjun Singh died by suicide or was murdered and later hanged to make it appear otherwise.
Further legal action is currently underway.
Before You Go
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Frequently Asked Questions
Who was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan's Banswara district?
What were the circumstances surrounding Arjun Singh's death?
Arjun Singh reportedly left home after an argument with his wife on Saturday night. His body was discovered hanging from a mango tree the next morning.
Are there any suspicious elements in Arjun Singh's death?
Yes, injury marks were found on the body. This has led police to investigate whether it was suicide or murder staged to look like one.
What is the current status of the investigation?
A case has been registered based on the son's complaint. Police are awaiting the post-mortem report to determine the exact cause of death and are examining all angles.