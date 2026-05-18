BJP Leader Found Hanging From Tree In Rajasthan, Injury Marks Raise Suspicion

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader's body found hanging from a tree.

Deceased Arjun Singh argued with wife before disappearance.

Injury marks on body raise suspicion of foul play.

Police investigating suicide versus murder angles.

The body of a Bharatiya Janata Party leader was found hanging from a tree in Rajasthan’s Banswara district, triggering panic in the area. The deceased has been identified as Arjun Singh, a BJP district secretary.

According to police, the 47-year-old leader had allegedly left home on Saturday night after an argument with his wife. His body was later discovered hanging from a mango tree located a short distance from his house. Injury marks found on his body have made the case suspicious.

The incident took place in Junakheda village under the Danpur Police Station area.

Body Found Hanging From Tree

Villagers spotted the body hanging from the tree on Sunday morning, creating shock and tension in the locality. After receiving information about the incident, local police rushed to the spot and began an investigation.

Police took custody of the body and sent it for post-mortem examination.

Assistant Sub-Inspector Ramesh Chand of Danpur police station said Arjun Singh had reportedly argued with his wife on Saturday night before leaving home. His body was later found hanging from the tree.

Case Registered On Son’s Complaint

Police said a case has been registered based on a complaint filed by the deceased’s son, Abhimanyu.

Officials confirmed that injury marks were found on the body, and the exact cause of death will only be clear after the post-mortem report is received. Investigators are examining all possible angles in the case.

The presence of injuries has deepened suspicion surrounding the death. Police are trying to determine whether Arjun Singh died by suicide or was murdered and later hanged to make it appear otherwise.

Further legal action is currently underway.