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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesAlia Bhatt Trends Again As Viral Cannes Video Claims She Was Asked To 'Step Aside' From Podium: WATCH

Alia Bhatt Trends Again As Viral Cannes Video Claims She Was Asked To 'Step Aside' From Podium: WATCH

Alia Bhatt trends again after a viral Cannes video claims she was asked to step aside. The clip featuring Jane Fonda has left social media divided.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 17 May 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Alia Bhatt faced online speculation after a viral Cannes video.
  • Video suggested Jane Fonda asked Alia Bhatt to step aside.
  • Another clip showed Alia Bhatt discarding a fan's card.
  • Bhatt's red carpet arrival also sparked mixed online reactions.

A short video from the Cannes Film Festival has unexpectedly pushed Alia Bhatt into the centre of online chatter, yet again. The clip, now widely circulated, claims that the actor was asked to step aside by another celebrity, though what truly happened remains unclear.

ALSO READ: 'Ho Gaya Abhi?': Alia Bhatt Reacts After Being Mobbed At Cannes Film Festival - WATCH

Viral Video Raises Questions

The footage features a group including Alia Bhatt, Heidi Klum, Carlos Sainz and Jane Fonda. According to claims doing the rounds online, it was Fonda who asked Alia Bhatt to move aside while photographers were capturing the moment.

At first, Alia appeared composed and smiling. Within seconds, however, her expression seems to shift slightly, which has only added to the speculation. The lack of clear audio in the clip has fuelled confusion, leaving viewers guessing about what was actually said.

More Viral Moments Add To The Spotlight

This isn’t the only Cannes moment that has put the actor under the social media microscope. Another clip that gained traction shows a fan approaching Alia Bhatt with a visiting card. Online claims suggest she tore it and discarded it, a detail that has sharply divided opinion.

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had already made headlines with her confident arrival on the iconic Cannes red carpet. She greeted onlookers warmly, smiling, waving, and even blowing flying kisses. Yet, that moment too triggered discussion back home. Despite pausing for pictures and maintaining composure, some observers noted that the focus of many photographers appeared to be elsewhere.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Savage Reply To Troll Claiming ‘Nobody Noticed Her At Cannes’ Wins Internet

Who Is Jane Fonda?

Jane Fonda is a celebrated figure in global cinema, with a career spanning more than seven decades. Known for her work across genres, she has appeared in films such as Barbarella, Monster-in-Law, Book Club, 80 for Brady, and Moving On. Beyond acting, she is also widely recognised for her activism.

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the main reason Alia Bhatt is trending online?

A viral video from Cannes shows Alia Bhatt with other celebrities. Online speculation claims she was asked to step aside by another actress, though the exact incident is unclear.

Who was reportedly involved in the Cannes video with Alia Bhatt?

The video features Alia Bhatt alongside Heidi Klum, Carlos Sainz, and Jane Fonda. Online claims suggest Jane Fonda asked Alia to move aside.

What other viral moment involving Alia Bhatt at Cannes has caused discussion?

Another clip shows a fan giving Alia Bhatt a visiting card, which online claims suggest she tore up. This incident has divided opinions among viewers.

Who is Jane Fonda?

Jane Fonda is a renowned actress with a career of over seventy years, known for films like 'Barbarella' and 'Book Club.' She is also recognized for her activism.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 17 May 2026 11:09 AM (IST)
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Alia Bhatt Viral Video Cannes Film Festival ENtertainment News
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