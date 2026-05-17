Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Alia Bhatt faced online speculation after a viral Cannes video.

Video suggested Jane Fonda asked Alia Bhatt to step aside.

Another clip showed Alia Bhatt discarding a fan's card.

Bhatt's red carpet arrival also sparked mixed online reactions.

A short video from the Cannes Film Festival has unexpectedly pushed Alia Bhatt into the centre of online chatter, yet again. The clip, now widely circulated, claims that the actor was asked to step aside by another celebrity, though what truly happened remains unclear.

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Viral Video Raises Questions

This is not good ⛔



Disrespectful 🚫#AliaBhatt was asked to step aside from the podium at cannes film festival by another actress 🫢 pic.twitter.com/dVsiIXVu67 — Always Bollywood (@AlwaysBollywood) May 16, 2026

The footage features a group including Alia Bhatt, Heidi Klum, Carlos Sainz and Jane Fonda. According to claims doing the rounds online, it was Fonda who asked Alia Bhatt to move aside while photographers were capturing the moment.

At first, Alia appeared composed and smiling. Within seconds, however, her expression seems to shift slightly, which has only added to the speculation. The lack of clear audio in the clip has fuelled confusion, leaving viewers guessing about what was actually said.

More Viral Moments Add To The Spotlight

Someone handed Alia Bhatt a visiting card, and she crushed it right in front of them, and you still expect me to believe she’s a good person? pic.twitter.com/KwcllWfzAN — nysa (@chalkalaana) May 13, 2026

This isn’t the only Cannes moment that has put the actor under the social media microscope. Another clip that gained traction shows a fan approaching Alia Bhatt with a visiting card. Online claims suggest she tore it and discarded it, a detail that has sharply divided opinion.

Cannes is a global movie stage & this was her 2nd appearance.. yet barely any media attention in that viral clip. No pap flashes, crowd looked uninterested, What’s going on with Alia bhatt 😭



Look at her reaction she never even seemed to mind it. No awkwardness, no… pic.twitter.com/1JLXPtNPbS — Aarnav Sharma✨️ (@sunilaarnav) May 13, 2026

Earlier, Alia Bhatt had already made headlines with her confident arrival on the iconic Cannes red carpet. She greeted onlookers warmly, smiling, waving, and even blowing flying kisses. Yet, that moment too triggered discussion back home. Despite pausing for pictures and maintaining composure, some observers noted that the focus of many photographers appeared to be elsewhere.

ALSO READ: Alia Bhatt’s Savage Reply To Troll Claiming ‘Nobody Noticed Her At Cannes’ Wins Internet

Who Is Jane Fonda?

Jane Fonda is a celebrated figure in global cinema, with a career spanning more than seven decades. Known for her work across genres, she has appeared in films such as Barbarella, Monster-in-Law, Book Club, 80 for Brady, and Moving On. Beyond acting, she is also widely recognised for her activism.