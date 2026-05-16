Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drake's new album

The album contains apparent references to Kendrick Lamar and the

Drake also targets industry figures like DJ Khaled and Rick Ross.

Beyond music, the album mentions athletes and reflects personal vulnerability.

After nearly two years of scrutiny and shifting alliances, Drake has returned with something far more direct that no one expected. His latest album Iceman doesn't just revisit old wounds, but also reopens them. Premiered during a livestream event, the album reflects on personal setbacks and responds to a turbulent period that followed his high-profile clash with Kendrick Lamar.

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A Charged Comeback With Something To Prove

Released during the fourth episode of his livestream series, Iceman arrived alongside two additional projects, Maid of Honor and Habibti. While those lean into smoother, more melodic sounds, this record stands apart. It’s sharp, lyrical, and often confrontational.

From the outset, Drake signals intent. On the opener “Make Them Cry,” he raps, “I’m in the cut just loading rebuttals.” The line sets the tone for what follows, a project steeped in reflection but driven by retaliation.

After years at the top, the shift in perception following his feud with Kendrick Lamar appears to have left a mark, and Iceman feels like his response.

Kendrick Lamar And The ‘Big Three’ Debate

Among the most discussed elements of the album are its apparent references to Kendrick Lamar. Lines scattered across tracks such as “Make Them Pay” have been widely interpreted as indirect jabs.

Drake also revisits the long-standing “big three” conversation involving himself, Kendrick, and J. Cole. On “Make Them Remember,” he dismisses the narrative entirely, suggesting rivalry rather than unity defined that era.

Shots Fired At Industry Figures

The tension doesn’t stop there. Several lyrics appear aimed at familiar names within hip-hop. DJ Khaled is seemingly called out for keeping distance during past conflicts, while Rick Ross is referenced in a way that hints at unresolved friction.

Tracks like “Burning Bridges” and “Firm Friends” contain lines fans believe point toward A$AP Rocky. The album also includes moments interpreted as subtle digs at Playboi Carti, Mustard, and longtime rival Pusha T.

Athletes And Power Players Mentioned

Interestingly, the crosshairs extend beyond the music world. On “Make Them Remember,” Drake appears to reference LeBron James, drawing comparisons to shifting loyalties.

He also mentions DeMar DeRozan and addresses his legal situation involving Universal Music Group, making it clear that his battles aren’t limited to lyrical exchanges.

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Personal, Vulnerable And Unfiltered

Amid the tension, the album isn’t without emotional weight. Drake opens up about deeply personal matters, including his father’s illness, and reflects on how recent events have shaped him.

On “Make Them Cry,” he admits: “What died back in 2024 was a big piece/ So it’s like this s- is me, but it isn’t me/ Y’all keep on asking what it did to me/ That’s what it did to me.”

If nothing else, Iceman signals a shift. It’s more direct, more personal, and arguably more urgent than much of Drake’s recent work.