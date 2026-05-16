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HomeEntertainmentHollywoodDrake Disses Rivals In ‘Iceman’; Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled And LeBron James Among Those Targeted

Drake Disses Rivals In ‘Iceman’; Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled And LeBron James Among Those Targeted

Drake’s ‘Iceman’ marks his most personal album in years, with apparent diss tracks aimed at Kendrick Lamar, DJ Khaled, LeBron James and more.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 16 May 2026 10:10 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Drake's new album
  • The album contains apparent references to Kendrick Lamar and the
  • Drake also targets industry figures like DJ Khaled and Rick Ross.
  • Beyond music, the album mentions athletes and reflects personal vulnerability.

After nearly two years of scrutiny and shifting alliances, Drake has returned with something far more direct that no one expected. His latest album Iceman doesn't just revisit old wounds, but also reopens them. Premiered during a livestream event, the album reflects on personal setbacks and responds to a turbulent period that followed his high-profile clash with Kendrick Lamar.

ALSO READ: Drake Announces Three-Album Drop: What We Know About Habibti, Maid of Honour, And ICEMAN

A Charged Comeback With Something To Prove

Released during the fourth episode of his livestream series, Iceman arrived alongside two additional projects, Maid of Honor and Habibti. While those lean into smoother, more melodic sounds, this record stands apart. It’s sharp, lyrical, and often confrontational.

From the outset, Drake signals intent. On the opener “Make Them Cry,” he raps, “I’m in the cut just loading rebuttals.” The line sets the tone for what follows, a project steeped in reflection but driven by retaliation.

After years at the top, the shift in perception following his feud with Kendrick Lamar appears to have left a mark, and Iceman feels like his response.

Kendrick Lamar And The ‘Big Three’ Debate

Among the most discussed elements of the album are its apparent references to Kendrick Lamar. Lines scattered across tracks such as “Make Them Pay” have been widely interpreted as indirect jabs.

Drake also revisits the long-standing “big three” conversation involving himself, Kendrick, and J. Cole. On “Make Them Remember,” he dismisses the narrative entirely, suggesting rivalry rather than unity defined that era.

Shots Fired At Industry Figures

The tension doesn’t stop there. Several lyrics appear aimed at familiar names within hip-hop. DJ Khaled is seemingly called out for keeping distance during past conflicts, while Rick Ross is referenced in a way that hints at unresolved friction.

Tracks like “Burning Bridges” and “Firm Friends” contain lines fans believe point toward A$AP Rocky. The album also includes moments interpreted as subtle digs at Playboi Carti, Mustard, and longtime rival Pusha T.

Athletes And Power Players Mentioned

Interestingly, the crosshairs extend beyond the music world. On “Make Them Remember,” Drake appears to reference LeBron James, drawing comparisons to shifting loyalties.

He also mentions DeMar DeRozan and addresses his legal situation involving Universal Music Group, making it clear that his battles aren’t limited to lyrical exchanges.

ALSO READ: Kanye West's Indian Concert Cancelled Citing Security Directives: Check Refunds Details

Personal, Vulnerable And Unfiltered

Amid the tension, the album isn’t without emotional weight. Drake opens up about deeply personal matters, including his father’s illness, and reflects on how recent events have shaped him.

On “Make Them Cry,” he admits: “What died back in 2024 was a big piece/ So it’s like this s- is me, but it isn’t me/ Y’all keep on asking what it did to me/ That’s what it did to me.”

If nothing else, Iceman signals a shift. It’s more direct, more personal, and arguably more urgent than much of Drake’s recent work.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Drake's new album called?

Drake's latest album is called Iceman. It was released alongside two other projects, Maid of Honor and Habibti.

What is the main theme of Drake's album Iceman?

Iceman is a direct and lyrical album that reflects on personal setbacks and responds to the turbulent period following his clash with Kendrick Lamar.

Does Iceman reference Kendrick Lamar?

Yes, the album features lines that are interpreted as indirect jabs at Kendrick Lamar and revisits the 'big three' conversation involving them and J. Cole.

Are there other artists mentioned on Iceman?

Yes, lyrics on Iceman appear to be aimed at figures like DJ Khaled, Rick Ross, A$AP Rocky, Playboi Carti, Mustard, and Pusha T.

Does Iceman touch on personal topics?

Yes, Drake opens up about deeply personal matters on Iceman, including his father's illness and how recent events have affected him.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 May 2026 10:09 AM (IST)
Tags :
Hollywood News Drake Kendrick Lamar DJ Khaled Iceman Album
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