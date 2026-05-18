'Dangerous Escalation': India Condemns Attack On UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Facility, Urges Restraint

India on Monday condemned the drone attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling it "unacceptable" and a “dangerous escalation". It also urged all sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy and exercise restraint amid rising regional tensions.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India expressed “deep concern" about the strike on the UAE’s sole nuclear facility.

“India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement noted.

Authorities in the UAE have described the drone strike targeting the Barakah nuclear power plant as an “unprovoked terrorist attack".