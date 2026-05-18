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HomeNewsIndia'Dangerous Escalation': India Condemns Attack On UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Facility, Urges Restraint

'Dangerous Escalation': India Condemns Attack On UAE’s Barakah Nuclear Facility, Urges Restraint

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 May 2026 09:25 AM (IST)

India on Monday condemned the drone attack on the Barakah nuclear power plant in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), calling it "unacceptable" and a “dangerous escalation". It also urged all sides to return to dialogue and diplomacy and exercise restraint amid rising regional tensions.

In an official statement issued by the Ministry of External Affairs, India expressed “deep concern" about the strike on the UAE’s sole nuclear facility.

“India is deeply concerned at the attack targeting the Barakah nuclear facility in the UAE. Such actions are unacceptable and represent a dangerous escalation. We urgently call for restraint and a return to dialogue and diplomacy," the statement noted.

Authorities in the UAE have described the drone strike targeting the Barakah nuclear power plant as an “unprovoked terrorist attack".

 

 

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About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 18 May 2026 09:25 AM (IST)
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