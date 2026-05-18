Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsWorldTwo US Navy Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Air Show In Idaho: Video

Two US Navy Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Air Show In Idaho: Video

Two US Navy EA-18G Growler aircraft crashed during an aerial demonstration at Mountain Home Air Force Base in Idaho on Sunday. A probe into the dramatic mid-air crash is underway.

By : Apoorva Gupta | Updated at : 18 May 2026 06:52 AM (IST)

Two US Navy fighter aircraft collided mid-air during an aerial demonstration at an air show in western Idaho on Sunday, forcing all four crew members to eject before the planes crashed near Mountain Home Air Force Base.

The aircraft involved were two US Navy EA-18G Growlers assigned to Electronic Attack Squadron 129 based in Whidbey Island, Washington, Associated Press reported, citing Cmdr. Amelia Umayam, spokesperson for Naval Air Forces, US Pacific Fleet.

The jets were participating in a demonstration flight during the Gunfighter Skies air show when the collision occurred. “The aircraft were performing an aerial demonstration when the collision occurred,” Umayam said in a statement.

All four crew members from the two aircraft ejected safely and were reported to be in stable condition, base officials said. No injuries were reported among spectators or personnel on the ground, the report said.

Kim Sykes, marketing director for Silver Wings of Idaho, which helped organise the event, said safety personnel responded immediately after the crash. 

ALSO READ: ‘Clock Is Ticking, Better Get Moving’: Trump Issues Fresh Warning To Iran

Air Show Halted After Crash, Video Captures Incident

Following the incident, Mountain Home Air Force Base announced an immediate lockdown and cancelled the remainder of the air show.

Videos shared online by attendees showed four parachutes descending as the damaged aircraft spiralled toward the ground roughly 50 miles south of Boise. Moments later, the planes appeared to explode upon impact.

Witness Shane Ogden said he had been filming the aircraft moments before the collision.

"I was just filming thinking they were going to split apart and that happened and I filmed the rest," Ogden told AP.

Ogden added that he left shortly afterward to avoid interfering with emergency crews.

Footage captured by spectators appeared to show the two aircraft touching mid-air before remaining entangled as they descended.

The EA-18G Growler is an electronic warfare variant of the F/A-18 Super Hornet and is equipped with advanced jamming and electronic attack systems.

ALSO READ: Trump Sets Five Key Conditions To End Conflict With Iran; Tehran Yet To Respond

Experts Point To Tight Margins In Formation Flying

Aviation safety expert Jeff Guzzetti said the survival of all four crew members was unusual for a mid-air collision and may have been aided by the way the aircraft remained connected while falling.

"It's really striking to see," Guzzetti said. "It looks like they struck each other in a very unique fashion to cause them to remain intact and kind of stick to each other and that very well could have saved them."

He suggested the incident appeared more consistent with a formation-flying error than a technical malfunction.

"It appears to be a pilot issue to me. It doesn't look like it was a mechanical malfunction," he added. "Rendezvousing with another airplane in formation flight is challenging, and it has to be done just right to prevent exactly this kind of thing."

Another aviation safety expert, John Cox, CEO of Safety Operating Systems, said air show pilots operate under extremely demanding conditions.

"Air show flying is demanding. It has very little tolerance," the report quoted Cox as saying. "The people who do it are very good and it's a small margin for error. I'm glad everybody was able to get out."

ALSO READ: Drone Strike Sparks Fire Near UAE's Barakah Nuclear Plant

Investigation Underway

The US Navy has launched an investigation into the collision. Investigators are expected to interview the surviving crew members to reconstruct the sequence of events leading up to the crash.

Officials indicated that fewer details may be publicly released because the inquiry is being handled by the military rather than civilian aviation authorities.

Some military air shows in the US have also reportedly been cancelled this year due to operational commitments linked to the ongoing Iran conflict.

Before You Go

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal

About the author Apoorva Gupta

Apoorva Gupta is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, where she covers politics, crime, international affairs, and hyperlocal developments. She handles breaking news, contributes to real-time updates, live blogs, visual stories, and sharp headlines during fast-paced news cycles. Her keen eye for news brings accuracy and strong editorial judgement to the general desk.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at apoorvag@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 18 May 2026 06:50 AM (IST)
Tags :
US Navy Idaho United STates EA-18G Growlers
Advertisement

Top Headlines

World
Two US Navy Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Air Show In Idaho: Video
Two US Navy Fighter Jets Collide Mid-Air During Air Show In Idaho: Video
World
China committed to US on not providing material support to Iran: US trade representative
China committed to US on not providing material support to Iran: US trade representative
World
India, Sweden agree to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership as PM Modi holds talks with Swedish counterpart
India, Sweden agree to elevate ties to Strategic Partnership as PM Modi holds talks with Swedish counterpart
World
UNICEF Flags ‘Alarming’ Decline In German Children’s Education Outcomes
UNICEF Flags ‘Alarming’ Decline In German Children’s Education Outcomes
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Over 50 Aadhaar Cards Recovered from TMC Leader’s Office in West Bengal
Crime Alert: Youth Shot Dead Outside Home in Haryana’s Jhajjar in Brutal Attack
Breaking News: Bulldozer Action Outside Lucknow Court Complex Amid High Court Order
BREAKING NOW: Policy Shift From Population Control to Population Growth in Andhra Pradesh
BIG BREAKING: Fire Breaks Out in Rajdhani Express Near Ratlam, Major Disaster Averted
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | AIADMK’s Civil War: A Party At Risk Of Losing Its Soul
Opinion
Embed widget