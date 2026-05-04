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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJaafar Jackson Hearts Swetha Warrier’s Viral Michael Jackson Tribute. Seen Dance Video Yet?

Jaafar Jackson Hearts Swetha Warrier’s Viral Michael Jackson Tribute. Seen Dance Video Yet?

Jaafar Jackson reacted to a viral Indian classical fusion dance tribute to Michael Jackson, leaving fans thrilled. The Bharatanatyam-meets-street performance quickly gained attention online.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Viral fusion dance honors Michael Jackson, excites fans online.
  • Dancer Swetha Warrier blends Bharatanatyam and street dance.
  • Michael Jackson's nephew, Jaafar Jackson, reacted with emojis.
  • Jaafar Jackson stars as Michael in upcoming biopic.

Actor Jaafar Jackson recently reacted to a viral Indian classical fusion dance video inspired by Michael Jackson, leaving fans excited online.

The video was created by dancer Swetha Warrier as a tribute. The video showcases a fusion of Bharatanatyam with street dance. Soon after she dropped the video, it went viral on social media in no time.

The performance features dancers Bhumika Nath, Sneha, Riddhi Shaharkar, Abolee Nagarkar, Renni, Kaavya Nair, Neha Sahani and Manushi Desai. The video opens with a cassette being played and then moves into a lively routine set to Michael Jackson's 1987 song The Way You Make Me Feel.

Swetha, who is known for creating the "Street O'Classical" style and was the second runner-up on India's Best Dancer, shared the reel on Instagram.
Along with the video, she also added a caption that read, "His music, our movement. A small tribute to Michael Jackson. Creating this was as fun as it looks. A dream team, truly."

Take a look 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Swetha Warrier (@shweta_warrier)

Jaafar Jackson reacted to the clip with clapping and red heart emojis. Sharing his reaction on her Instagram Stories, Swetha wrote, "What on earth just happened !!!!" She also posted a short video showing her excitement after seeing his response.

Jaafar was recently seen playing his uncle Michael Jackson in the film Michael, directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film follows the pop icon's journey from his early days with the Jackson 5 to the Bad tour and released in theatres on April 24.

Jaafar Jackson, speaking about the film in an interview cited by People magazine, described his experience watching it, saying, "As soon as it came on, it was a completely different experience than what I thought it was going to be. It went by so fast... the second time I saw it was a completely different experience. I was able to understand what the story is and really allow myself to enjoy what's on the screen." 

(This report has been published as part of an auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the dance video that went viral and caught Jaafar Jackson's attention?

It's an Indian classical fusion dance video created by Swetha Warrier as a tribute to Michael Jackson, blending Bharatanatyam with street dance.

Who created the viral Indian classical fusion dance video?

The video was created by dancer Swetha Warrier, known for her 'Street O'Classical' style. She was also a runner-up on India's Best Dancer.

How did Jaafar Jackson react to the viral dance video?

Jaafar Jackson reacted with clapping and red heart emojis on Instagram. The creator of the video shared her excitement about his response.

What is the song used in the viral dance video?

The video is set to Michael Jackson's 1987 song, 'The Way You Make Me Feel.'

Published at : 04 May 2026 12:46 PM (IST)
Tags :
Michael Jackson Michael Jaafar Jackson
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