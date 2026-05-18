Fire Breaks Out In Sasaram-Patna Passenger Train In Bihar, Short Circuit Suspected

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Passenger train catches fire at Sasaram railway station early morning.

All passengers evacuated safely; one coach gutted in blaze.

Short circuit suspected as cause; probe launched by authorities.

Fire raises concerns over railway safety and preparedness.

Panic gripped Sasaram railway station in Bihar’s Rohtas district on Monday morning after a passenger train bound for Patna via Ara caught fire, officials said.

The incident took place around 6 am, shortly after the train arrived at the station. According to eyewitnesses, flames rapidly spread through one of the coaches, while thick smoke engulfed the bogie, triggering chaos among passengers and railway staff on the platform.

Passengers were seen running in panic to save themselves as the fire intensified and eventually gutted an entire coach.

Passengers Evacuated Safely

Railway officials said passengers were evacuated from the affected coach in time, averting a major tragedy. Soon after information about the incident was received, officials from the railway administration, the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and local police rushed to the spot and launched firefighting operations.

As a precautionary measure, the burnt coach was later detached from the train to prevent the flames from spreading to adjoining bogies. Railway personnel also inspected other compartments following the incident.

A large cloud of smoke spread across the station premises during the fire, causing fear among passengers and local residents. Several passengers reportedly abandoned their belongings while rushing out of the train.

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Questions Raised Over Safety Arrangements

Following the incident, passengers and local residents questioned the preparedness of railway authorities and alleged inadequate fire safety arrangements at the station.

Eyewitnesses claimed the fire could not be controlled immediately because of insufficient firefighting equipment and lack of water supply. Residents alleged that water was unavailable in the pipeline meant for refilling trains, while several fire extinguishers at the station were reportedly non-functional due to lack of gas.

Locals alleged that the delay in containing the blaze allowed the fire to spread rapidly, resulting in extensive damage to the coach.

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Short Circuit Suspected

RPF Inspector Sanjeev Kumar said the fire was brought under control after prolonged efforts by railway personnel and emergency responders.

According to preliminary findings, a short circuit is suspected to have triggered the blaze. However, officials said the exact cause would be determined only after a detailed technical investigation.

The railway administration has launched a probe into the incident and deployed a technical team to examine the cause of the fire.

Officials confirmed that no casualties or injuries had been reported in the incident, though the fire has once again raised concerns over railway safety infrastructure and emergency preparedness.

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