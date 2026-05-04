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Election Results 2026

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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesIs Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics

Is Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics

Actor Vijay’s political journey reaches a turning point as TVK emerges strongly in Tamil Nadu Election 2026. Early trends show his party challenging DMK and AIADMK dominance, drawing comparisons.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 04 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Actor Vijay's new party leads significantly in early trends.
  • Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam shows strength beyond a fan club.
  • Welfare promises like 'Leadership to Mothers' appealed voters.
  • Vijay's entry could reshape Tamil Nadu's political landscape.

Tamil Nadu’s 2026 Assembly election is turning into a political drama as big‑screen icon Thalapathy Vijay steps into politics with a storm. Decades after his 1992 debut film Naalaiya Theerpu flopped, Vijay is now scripting a comeback no one saw coming. His new party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), is suddenly leading in over 100 seats in early trends, making it the single‑largest force ahead of the DMK and AIADMK. If counts hold, Vijay’s entry could be as historic as the jumps made by M.G. Ramachandran (MGR) and N.T. Rama Rao (NTR).  

NTR’s 1983 Wave: A Political Revolution Built on “Self-Respect”

Vijay’s rising political influence is compared with N.T. Rama Rao’s (NTR) 1983 transformation of Andhra Pradesh politics. NTR, then a towering figure in Telugu cinema, founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with a powerful slogan: “Telugu Vaari Atma Gauravam” (the self-respect of the Telugu people).

Angered by what was seen as the “humiliation” of state leadership by the High Command in Delhi, NTR launched a massive grassroots campaign. He travelled across the state in his Chaitanya Ratham, a modified Chevrolet van, covering nearly 75,000 kilometres. He stayed close to people, sleeping in the van and eating in villages, building a strong emotional connection with voters. The report notes that Vijay later mirrored this kind of outreach through his extensive roadshows in Tamil Nadu during 2025–26.

On January 9, 1983, NTR achieved a historic victory by winning 201 out of 294 seats, ending nearly three decades of Congress rule in the state. His win was so significant that by 1984, the TDP became the principal opposition in the Lok Sabha, an unprecedented achievement for a regional party at that time.

MGR’s Tamil Nadu Legacy: From Cinema Stardom to Political Power

In Tamil Nadu, the most influential example of cinema turning into politics remains M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). Unlike a planned political entry, his rise came from a “rupture” within the DMK. In 1972, while serving as the party’s Treasurer, MGR publicly questioned the financial accountability of party ministers.

This move led to his suspension on October 10, 1972, which became the turning point for his political journey. Soon after, he founded the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK).

Positioning himself as the true political heir to C.N. Annadurai, MGR used his strong “man of the masses” image from films to build deep public support. His popularity translated into electoral success, and by 1977, he led the AIADMK to a decisive victory with 144 seats, firmly establishing his dominance in Tamil Nadu politics.

Vijay’s Sudden Political Wave  

Political analysts had earlier called Vijay only a “disruptor,” but TVK’s early‑trend leads in over 100 Assembly constituencies show a much bigger wave. “Vijay’s TVK surged ahead in early trends, leading in over 100 seats in a three‑way contest,” notes The New Indian Express, as the AIADMK‑led bloc trails in the 70s while the ruling DMK slips further behind. Some live‑trend dashboards describe TVK as “showing strong performance in early trends,” confirming that this is no longer just a fan‑club experiment but a serious game‑changer.  

ALSO READ | Old Pic Of TVK Vijay With PM Modi Goes Viral Amid Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026

From ‘Fan Club’ To TVK  

TVK was formally launched by Vijay on February 2, 2024, when critics dismissed it as a “fan‑club experiment.” Yet, by focusing on the 2026 Assembly polls instead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, Vijay played a long‑term strategy. High turnout—reported at about 84.8%—proves that his rallies turned “cinema fans” into “voting citizens,” just as earlier stardom‑based leaders did. The Karur stampede, which claimed 41 lives, and later questioning by the CBI in Delhi, did hit the momentum, yet TVK’s campaign style kept it in the spotlight.  

ALSO READ | Is Trisha Krishnan Heading To Tirupati For Vijay Ahead Of Tamil Nadu Election Results 2026?

 Welfare Promises That Pulled Voters  

TVK campaigned with a clear welfare model targeting gaps left by the DMK. To match the DMK’s Magalir Urimai Thogai, Vijay offered his “Thaikku Thalaimai” (Leadership to Mothers) scheme, giving Rs 2,500 per month to women‑led households plus six free LPG cylinders a year. His promise of “Job for Every Household” included AI‑driven tech hubs in Tier‑2 cities such as Trichy, Salem and Tirunelveli. The loudest applause came for his vow to permanently remove NEET in Tamil Nadu, proposing that medical admissions be based only on 12th‑grade marks.  

 New Chapter In Tamil Nadu Politics

If final results mirror early trends, analysts say Vijay will join the “G.O.A.T” list in modern Indian politics, echoing NTR’s 1983 Andhra wave and MGR’s 1977 Tamil Nadu takeover. As one report puts it, “Vijay’s TVK surges ahead in early trends, emerges as front‑runner in TN,” suggesting a possible hung Assembly where Vijay’s party may hold the key. How he uses this power, whether as a coalition‑maker or a chief‑minister material, will decide if 2026 is remembered as the year a Tamil superstar truly became a political earthquake. 

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the name of Thalapathy Vijay's new political party?

Thalapathy Vijay's new political party is named Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK). It was formally launched on February 2, 2024.

How is TVK performing in the early trends of the Tamil Nadu Assembly election?

In early trends, TVK is leading in over 100 Assembly constituencies, making it the single-largest force. This performance is described as a significant wave, not just a fan-club experiment.

What are some of the key welfare promises made by TVK?

TVK promised a

How did TVK's strategy differ from typical political launches?

Instead of focusing on the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, TVK adopted a long-term strategy by targeting the 2026 Assembly polls. This allowed them to build momentum and engage voters.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 04 May 2026 12:21 PM (IST)
Tags :
AIADMK Vijay DMK Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam TVK Election Trends Tamil Nadu Election 2026 MGR Legacy
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