Is Vijay Replicating NTR-MGR Blueprint In Tamil Nadu? Decoding Star Power In Politics

NTR’s 1983 Wave: A Political Revolution Built on “Self-Respect”

Vijay’s rising political influence is compared with N.T. Rama Rao’s (NTR) 1983 transformation of Andhra Pradesh politics. NTR, then a towering figure in Telugu cinema, founded the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) with a powerful slogan: “Telugu Vaari Atma Gauravam” (the self-respect of the Telugu people).

Angered by what was seen as the “humiliation” of state leadership by the High Command in Delhi, NTR launched a massive grassroots campaign. He travelled across the state in his Chaitanya Ratham, a modified Chevrolet van, covering nearly 75,000 kilometres. He stayed close to people, sleeping in the van and eating in villages, building a strong emotional connection with voters. The report notes that Vijay later mirrored this kind of outreach through his extensive roadshows in Tamil Nadu during 2025–26.

On January 9, 1983, NTR achieved a historic victory by winning 201 out of 294 seats, ending nearly three decades of Congress rule in the state. His win was so significant that by 1984, the TDP became the principal opposition in the Lok Sabha, an unprecedented achievement for a regional party at that time.

MGR’s Tamil Nadu Legacy: From Cinema Stardom to Political Power

In Tamil Nadu, the most influential example of cinema turning into politics remains M.G. Ramachandran (MGR). Unlike a planned political entry, his rise came from a “rupture” within the DMK. In 1972, while serving as the party’s Treasurer, MGR publicly questioned the financial accountability of party ministers.

This move led to his suspension on October 10, 1972, which became the turning point for his political journey. Soon after, he founded the Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (ADMK).

Positioning himself as the true political heir to C.N. Annadurai, MGR used his strong “man of the masses” image from films to build deep public support. His popularity translated into electoral success, and by 1977, he led the AIADMK to a decisive victory with 144 seats, firmly establishing his dominance in Tamil Nadu politics.