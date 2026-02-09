Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentFrom Lady Gaga To Cardi B: All Celebrities At Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl Halftime Set

From Lady Gaga To Cardi B: All Celebrities At Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Halftime Set

From Lady Gaga to Cardi B, Bad Bunny’s Super Bowl 2026 halftime show turned into a star-studded spectacle. Here’s a complete list of every celebrity who joined him on stage.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 09 Feb 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
From Lady Gaga to Cardi B, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl 2026 halftime show turned into a star-studded spectacle. Here's a complete list of every celebrity who joined him on stage.

Bad Bunny lights up the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show with surprise appearances from Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin.

Lady Gaga made a surprise entrance and instantly stole the spotlight. She shimmered in a blue ensemble inspired by the Puerto Rican flag, embellished with the island’s official flower, the Flor de Maga. In an unexpected twist, Gaga chose to perform her own track, “Die With a Smile”. (Image Source: Twitter/@updategagabr)
Lady Gaga made a surprise entrance and instantly stole the spotlight. She shimmered in a blue ensemble inspired by the Puerto Rican flag, embellished with the island's official flower, the Flor de Maga. In an unexpected twist, Gaga chose to perform her own track, "Die With a Smile". (Image Source: Twitter/@updategagabr)
Ricky Martin was the next major name to join Bad Bunny, offering a powerful rendition of Bad Bunny’s song “Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaiʻi.” Throughout the performance, the reggaeton icon proudly highlighted his Puerto Rican roots, reinforcing the cultural spirit of the show. (Image Source: Twitter/@voguelatam)
Ricky Martin was the next major name to join Bad Bunny, offering a powerful rendition of Bad Bunny's song "Lo Que Le Pasó a Hawaiʻi." Throughout the performance, the reggaeton icon proudly highlighted his Puerto Rican roots, reinforcing the cultural spirit of the show. (Image Source: Twitter/@voguelatam)
Published at : 09 Feb 2026 10:17 AM (IST)
Lady Gaga Cardi B Bad Bunny Super Bowl 2026 Super Bowl Halftime Show

