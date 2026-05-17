Kerala CM-Designate VD Satheesan Unveils New Cabinet: Full List Of Ministers

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Kerala's CM-designate VD Satheesan named new ministers.

Senior leaders Ramesh Chennithala, Sunny Joseph included.

Kerala's designate Chief Minister VD Satheesan on Sunday announced the names of ministers who will be sworn in along with him at the new government’s oath-taking ceremony scheduled for Monday.

The new cabinet will include senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph, and K Muraleedharan.

#WATCH | Keralam Chief Minister-designate VD Satheesan announces the names of his cabinet ministers, who will take the oath alongside him at tomorrow's swearing-in ceremony.



The cabinet ministers include Ramesh Chennithala, KPCC Chief Sunny Joseph, and K Muraleedharan.… pic.twitter.com/WwhsBMFNlV — ANI (@ANI) May 17, 2026

Satheesan also announced that Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan will serve as the Speaker of the Assembly, while Shanimol Osman has been named Deputy Speaker.

Satheeran To Take Oath Tommorrow

VD Satheesan and his Council of Ministers will take oath at the Central Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday morning, formally marking the beginning of the new United Democratic Front (UDF) government in Kerala.

As per the schedule released ahead of the event, the Chief Minister-designate and minister-designates are expected to arrive at the venue by 9:45 am, while Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar is scheduled to reach at 9:55 am.

The swearing-in ceremony will begin at 10 am and is expected to continue until around 10:45 am.

Who Is Attending The Ceremony?

Several senior Congress leaders, including Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Satheeran said, "We expect Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi, Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, Himachal Pradesh CM Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, and Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar and many ministers. Our Leader of Opposition, former Chief Minister, Pinarayi Vijayan, BJP State President Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Binoy Viswam, and many others will attend."

When asked if Tamil Nadu CM Vijay will attend the swearing-in ceremony, he says, "No, till now there is no information that he will be coming."