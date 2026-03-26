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HomePhoto GalleryEntertainmentHBO’s Harry Potter Cast vs Original Stars: See Who’s Playing Your Favourite Characters

HBO’s Harry Potter Cast vs Original Stars: See Who’s Playing Your Favourite Characters

From Harry to Hagrid, here’s how HBO’s Harry Potter reboot cast compares with the original film stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

By : Devyani Nautiyal  | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
From Harry to Hagrid, here’s how HBO’s Harry Potter reboot cast compares with the original film stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.

A fresh cast steps into Hogwarts as HBO reimagines Harry Potter for a new generation.

1/11
Dominic McLaughlin steps into the shoes of the iconic wizard in the HBO series, taking over the role that Daniel Radcliffe famously embodied across all eight films. While Radcliffe’s portrayal defined a generation, McLaughlin now carries the responsibility of reintroducing Harry to modern audiences with a fresh perspective. (Image Source: Twitter/@Variety, @TheDailyHPotter)
Dominic McLaughlin steps into the shoes of the iconic wizard in the HBO series, taking over the role that Daniel Radcliffe famously embodied across all eight films. While Radcliffe’s portrayal defined a generation, McLaughlin now carries the responsibility of reintroducing Harry to modern audiences with a fresh perspective. (Image Source: Twitter/@Variety, @TheDailyHPotter)
2/11
In the original films, Rupert Grint brought warmth and humour to Ron Weasley. In the series, Alastair Stout takes over the role, promising a new take on Harry’s loyal best friend. (Image Source: Twitter/@Variety, @HPotterUniverse)
In the original films, Rupert Grint brought warmth and humour to Ron Weasley. In the series, Alastair Stout takes over the role, promising a new take on Harry’s loyal best friend. (Image Source: Twitter/@Variety, @HPotterUniverse)
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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Harry Potter ENtertainment News HBO Series

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