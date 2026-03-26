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HBO’s Harry Potter Cast vs Original Stars: See Who’s Playing Your Favourite Characters
From Harry to Hagrid, here’s how HBO’s Harry Potter reboot cast compares with the original film stars, including Daniel Radcliffe and Emma Watson.
A fresh cast steps into Hogwarts as HBO reimagines Harry Potter for a new generation.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 09:57 AM (IST)
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HBO’s Harry Potter Cast vs Original Stars: See Who’s Playing Your Favourite Characters
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From Preity Zinta To Arjun Rampal: Bollywood Stars Light Up 'Dhurandhar 2' Screening
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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