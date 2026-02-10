Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







The Bollywood fraternity is witnessing a moment of reckoning as actor Rajpal Yadav faces one of the most difficult phases of his life. After surrendering at Delhi’s Tihar Jail in connection with a long-running cheque bounce case, the veteran actor’s emotional admission of financial distress has sparked reactions across the industry. Now, actor Gurmeet Choudhary has stepped forward, urging colleagues to come together and support Rajpal when he needs it the most.

Gurmeet Choudhary Calls For Unity And Compassion

It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us.

As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help… — GURMEET CHOUDHARY (@gurruchoudhary) February 10, 2026

Taking to his X handle on Tuesday (February 10), Gurmeet expressed deep concern over Rajpal Yadav’s situation. He wrote, “It breaks my heart to see a senior, immensely talented artist like Rajpal Yadav ji going through such a painful phase. He has given us countless smiles, laughter, and unforgettable moments. Today, he needs us.”

Extending his appeal beyond words, Gurmeet added, “As a fellow actor and as a human being, I am stepping forward to help in whatever way I can. I humbly request all producers, directors, and members of our film fraternity, let’s come together, with compassion and humanity, and find a solution. Our industry is a family. And family does not abandon its own.”

Sonu Sood Also Steps In With Financial Support

Gurmeet’s appeal came shortly after Sonu Sood announced that he would help Rajpal Yadav by offering him work. Sonu revealed that Rajpal would be part of his upcoming film and would receive a signing amount to ease his financial burden.

Speaking about the decision, Sonu said, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal.”

He further added, “He will be part of my film… A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity.”

What Is The Case Against Rajpal Yadav?

Rajpal Yadav surrendered to Tihar Jail on February 6 after the Delhi High Court refused to grant him relief in multiple cheque bounce cases. The complaint was filed by M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd. against Rajpal and his wife over bounced cheques and unpaid dues.

In 2018, a Delhi magistrate court convicted the couple and sentenced Rajpal Yadav to six months in jail. The verdict was upheld by a sessions court in 2019. Although the Delhi High Court temporarily suspended the conviction in June 2024 and advised the actor to explore a settlement, the relief did not extend further, leading to his surrender.

Before reporting to jail, Rajpal reportedly made an emotional statement, admitting that he was going through severe financial hardship and had no one to turn to for help.