Actor Rajpal Yadav is facing one of the most difficult chapters of his life as long-standing legal and financial troubles finally caught up with him. Moments before surrendering at Tihar Jail in connection with a cheque bounce case worth nearly ₹9 crore, the actor made a heart-wrenching confession that quickly resonated across social media and the film industry alike.

Rajpal Yadav’s Emotional Words Before Jail Surrender

Visibly overwhelmed while addressing the situation, Rajpal Yadav spoke candidly about his financial collapse. According to reports, the actor said, “Sir, kya karoon? Mere paas paise nahin hain. Aur koi upaay nahin dikhta. Sir, yahan hum sab akele hain. There are no friends. I have to deal with this crisis on my own.”

The statement, marked by raw honesty and vulnerability, highlighted the isolation he felt while navigating years of court proceedings, mounting debt, and repeated legal setbacks.

How The Legal Battle Reached This Point

The case dates back to 2010, when Rajpal Yadav borrowed ₹5 crore from Delhi-based Murali Projects Pvt Ltd to finance his directorial debut, Ata Pata Laapata. The film’s failure at the box office triggered severe financial stress, making loan repayment difficult.

Several cheques issued by the actor reportedly bounced, leading to legal action under Section 138 of the Negotiable Instruments Act. In April 2018, a Magistrate’s Court convicted Rajpal Yadav and his wife, sentencing them to six months in prison. While Yadav challenged the verdict through multiple appeals, the outstanding amount continued to rise, eventually touching nearly ₹9 crore.

Despite partial repayments, including ₹75 lakh deposited in 2025, the court expressed concern over repeated delays. Observing a “lack of seriousness” in resolving the matter, the judiciary became increasingly firm.

On February 4, 2026, Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma rejected Rajpal’s final plea seeking a one-week extension to arrange funds, stressing that repeated leniency could not be granted—celebrity status notwithstanding. The actor was directed to surrender without further delay.

Sonu Sood Steps In With Support, Not Charity

Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film, and I believe this is the moment for all of us..producers, directors,… — sonu sood (@SonuSood) February 10, 2026

As Rajpal Yadav’s emotional remarks went viral, actor Sonu Sood stepped forward in a show of solidarity that struck a chord across the industry. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) and Instagram Stories, Sonu announced that Rajpal would be part of his upcoming film and would receive a small signing amount to help him through the crisis.

Making his intentions clear, Sonu wrote, “Rajpal Yadav is a gifted actor who has given years of unforgettable work to our industry. Sometimes life turns unfair, not because of talent, but because timing can be brutal. He will be part of my film. A small signing amount, adjustable against future work, is not charity, it’s dignity.”

He further added, “When one of our own is going through a tough phase, the industry must remind him he’s not alone. This is how we show we are more than just an industry.”

Sonu Sood also urged producers, directors, and colleagues to rally around Rajpal, reinforcing the idea that professional respect and support matter most during moments of personal crisis.