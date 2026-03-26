Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Assembly Elections 2026NonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMohanlal’s Drishyam 2 Gets Theatrical Release Date Ahead Of Drishyam 3

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 Gets Theatrical Release Date Ahead Of Drishyam 3

Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 is set for a theatrical release on April 10, 2026, ahead of Drishyam 3. Here’s everything you need to know.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

After years of anticipation, Mohanlal’s gripping thriller Drishyam 2 is set to make its long-awaited theatrical debut. Originally released directly on OTT in 2021, the film is now heading to cinemas, offering audiences a chance to relive its suspense on the big screen.

The move comes as excitement builds around the franchise’s next chapter, making the re-release feel perfectly timed.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal Set Out To Find Vadhusur. Will Search End On April 10?

Mohanlal Confirms Release Date

Sharing the announcement with fans, Mohanlal revealed that the sequel will hit theatres on April 10, 2026. Taking to X, he wrote:

“Drishyam 2, returns to where it truly belongs. In theatres from April 10th, 2026,”

The statement reflects a sentiment many fans share, that the film’s tense storytelling deserves the immersive cinematic experience.

A Strategic Build-Up To Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam franchise has earned a reputation for its layered narrative and unpredictable twists. While the first instalment enjoyed a successful theatrical run, Drishyam 2 premiered digitally during the pandemic and received widespread acclaim.

Now, its return to cinemas serves as a crucial bridge to Drishyam 3, allowing viewers to revisit key moments before the story continues.

Drishyam 3 Release Date And Updates

The third instalment is slated to arrive in theatres on May 21, 2026, a date that coincides with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. The film was initially planned for an earlier release but was later postponed.

Confirming the update, Mohanlal shared:
“The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release.”

The teaser is expected to drop in the second week of April, further heightening anticipation.

Georgekutty’s Story Continues

At the heart of the franchise lies Georgekutty, the character played by Mohanlal, whose relentless efforts to protect his family have kept audiences hooked. With each instalment, the story deepens, raising the stakes and drawing viewers further into its web of suspense.

As Drishyam 2 prepares for its theatrical outing, fans are left wondering, what twists still lie ahead?

Box Office Clash: Another Big Release On The Same Day

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 will share its release date with Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu, and marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after several years.

With both films arriving on April 10, audiences can expect an exciting clash at the box office.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

When will Drishyam 2 be released in theaters?

Drishyam 2 will be released in theaters on April 10, 2026. This marks its return to cinemas after its initial OTT release.

Is Drishyam 2 being re-released in theaters?

Yes, Drishyam 2, originally released directly on OTT in 2021, is now heading to cinemas for a theatrical debut.

When is Drishyam 3 scheduled to be released?

Drishyam 3 is slated for a worldwide release on May 21, 2026. This date coincides with Mohanlal's 66th birthday.

Will Drishyam 2 face any competition at the box office?

Yes, Drishyam 2 will be released on the same day as Bhoot Bangla, a film starring Akshay Kumar, creating a box office clash.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 26 Mar 2026 11:02 AM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Drishyam 2 Drishyam 3 ENtertainment News Jeethu Joseph
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 Gets Theatrical Release Date Ahead Of Drishyam 3
Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 Gets Theatrical Release Date Ahead Of Drishyam 3
Entertainment
Satinder Sartaaj's 'Jaiye Sajana' From Dhurandhar 2 Is Breaking Internet: Why It Hits So Hard
Satinder Sartaaj's 'Jaiye Sajana' From Dhurandhar 2 Is Breaking Internet: Why It Hits So Hard
Entertainment
Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence On Dhurandhar 2 Row, Calls Smoking Scene ‘AI-Generated Misinformation’
Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence On Dhurandhar 2 Row, Calls Smoking Scene ‘AI-Generated Misinformation’
Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Storms Past Ranbir's Animal In Just 6 Days, Sets New Box Office Benchmark
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Storms Past Ranbir's Animal In Just 6 Days, Sets New Box Office Benchmark
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: US Prepares Ground Operation Against Iran,Tehran Threatens to Block Bab el-Mandeb Strait
Breaking News: Middle East War Intensifies on Day 27 with Airstrikes, Missile Attacks, and Rising Casualties
War Alert: US Prepares Ground Operation Against Iran, Tehran Threatens to Block Bab-el-Mandeb Strait
War Update: Israel Strikes Iran’s Qazvin, War Enters Day 27 Amid Rising Tensions
Breaking News: Hezbollah Attacks Tel Aviv, US Base Hit in Iraq as War Enters Day 27
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
OPINION | West Bengal 2026: Cracks In Mamata’s Minority Fortress?
Opinion
Embed widget