Mohanlal’s Drishyam 2 Gets Theatrical Release Date Ahead Of Drishyam 3

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After years of anticipation, Mohanlal’s gripping thriller Drishyam 2 is set to make its long-awaited theatrical debut. Originally released directly on OTT in 2021, the film is now heading to cinemas, offering audiences a chance to relive its suspense on the big screen.

The move comes as excitement builds around the franchise’s next chapter, making the re-release feel perfectly timed.

ALSO READ: Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal Set Out To Find Vadhusur. Will Search End On April 10?

Mohanlal Confirms Release Date

Sharing the announcement with fans, Mohanlal revealed that the sequel will hit theatres on April 10, 2026. Taking to X, he wrote:

“Drishyam 2, returns to where it truly belongs. In theatres from April 10th, 2026,”

The statement reflects a sentiment many fans share, that the film’s tense storytelling deserves the immersive cinematic experience.

A Strategic Build-Up To Drishyam 3

Directed by Jeethu Joseph, the Drishyam franchise has earned a reputation for its layered narrative and unpredictable twists. While the first instalment enjoyed a successful theatrical run, Drishyam 2 premiered digitally during the pandemic and received widespread acclaim.

Now, its return to cinemas serves as a crucial bridge to Drishyam 3, allowing viewers to revisit key moments before the story continues.

Drishyam 3 Release Date And Updates

The third instalment is slated to arrive in theatres on May 21, 2026, a date that coincides with Mohanlal’s 66th birthday. The film was initially planned for an earlier release but was later postponed.

Confirming the update, Mohanlal shared:

“The past never stays silent…it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. #Drishyam3 | Worldwide Release.”

The teaser is expected to drop in the second week of April, further heightening anticipation.

Georgekutty’s Story Continues

At the heart of the franchise lies Georgekutty, the character played by Mohanlal, whose relentless efforts to protect his family have kept audiences hooked. With each instalment, the story deepens, raising the stakes and drawing viewers further into its web of suspense.

As Drishyam 2 prepares for its theatrical outing, fans are left wondering, what twists still lie ahead?

Box Office Clash: Another Big Release On The Same Day

Bhooth Bangla ka countdown rewind! ⏪

15 May ❌

10 April ✅

Milte hain theatres mein 🎬#BhoothBangla pic.twitter.com/HTvrb5dFMa — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) February 7, 2026

Interestingly, Drishyam 2 will share its release date with Bhoot Bangla, starring Akshay Kumar. The film also features Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, and Tabu, and marks the reunion of Akshay Kumar with director Priyadarshan after several years.

With both films arriving on April 10, audiences can expect an exciting clash at the box office.