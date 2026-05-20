Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom CM Stalin appoints Rajmohan minister for education, culture, film.

Film directors' union met CM, conveyed greetings post-politics.

Venkat Prabhu met CM, shared 'TN07 CM 2026' plate.

Kamal Haasan proposed state OTT, tax removal, anti-piracy.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has appointed Rajmohan as the Minister overseeing multiple key departments, including school education, Tamil development, information and publicity, archaeology, and Tamil culture. His portfolio also extends to film-related governance such as cinematograph regulations, newsprint control, stationery, printing, and government press operations.

On May 19, representatives from the Tamil film industry’s directors’ union met the Chief Minister to extend their greetings following the recent political developments.

Venkat Prabhu Meets The Chief Minister

Among those who visited the Secretariat was filmmaker Venkat Prabhu, known for The Greatest of All Time. He later shared a post on his X account expressing gratitude to his Directors’ Union and referring to his meeting with the Chief Minister during the second round of interactions at the Secretariat.

Some moments stay with you forever this was one such moment. It was wonderful meeting our dear Vijay in his new role as the Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu and conveying heartfelt wishes on behalf of our Directors’ Union. Sharing this special and memorable moment with all of you.… pic.twitter.com/FYBiGVrI5h — K.S.Ravikumar (@ksravikumardir) May 19, 2026

A few days earlier, Venkat Prabhu had also presented the viral “TN07 CM 2026” number plate, originally featured as an Easter egg in his 2024 film The Greatest of All Time. The reference has since gained traction online, with fans interpreting it as a symbolic nod to real-life political developments.

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KS Ravikumar Reflects On The Meeting

Veteran director K. S. Ravikumar also met the Chief Minister and shared his experience on social media, describing the interaction as a memorable moment. He conveyed greetings on behalf of the Directors’ Union and expressed appreciation for the opportunity to meet in the new administrative context.

Kamal Haasan’s Discussion With The Chief Minister

Earlier, actor-politician Kamal Haasan had met the Chief Minister on May 16, where he submitted a list of proposals aimed at supporting the Tamil film industry. His recommendations included the creation of a state-run OTT platform, removal of local body entertainment tax, and the formation of a dedicated anti-piracy task force to address industry challenges.

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Milestone Political Shift

M. K. Stalin’s recent political positioning marks a significant moment in Tamil Nadu governance, with his leadership continuing to influence cultural and cinematic policy discussions in the state. The developments also come amid broader conversations about the evolving relationship between the Tamil film industry and state administration.