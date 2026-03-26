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HomeEntertainmentAditya Dhar Breaks Silence On Dhurandhar 2 Row, Calls Smoking Scene ‘AI-Generated Misinformation’

Aditya Dhar Breaks Silence On Dhurandhar 2 Row, Calls Smoking Scene ‘AI-Generated Misinformation’

Aditya Dhar responds to Dhurandhar 2 controversy, calling viral smoking scene image AI-generated. R Madhavan also clarifies the scene amid Sikh community concerns.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 26 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
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Filmmaker Aditya Dhar has finally spoken out after Dhurandhar 2 found itself at the centre of a controversy involving alleged hurt to religious sentiments. The issue erupted after a Sikh organisation objected to a viral image that appeared to show Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban in a promotional visual.

Addressing the matter, Dhar dismissed the claims and clarified that the image in question was not part of the film or its official promotions.

ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Storms Past Ranbir's Animal In Just 6 Days, Sets New Box Office Benchmark

'A Deliberate Act Of Misrepresentation'

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), the director shared a detailed statement, first acknowledging the overwhelming response the film has received before addressing the controversy directly.

“However, it has come to my attention that certain individuals are circulating manipulated visuals, by morphing officially released promotional material using artificial intelligence to create false and misleading narratives,” he said.

He further clarified, “One such fabricated image falsely depicts the character Hamza/Jaskirat smoking while wearing a turban. This is completely untrue and does not form part of the film or any official material released by us. It is a deliberate act of misrepresentation intended to provoke and create mischief.”

Higest Respect For Sikh Community

Dhar mentioned that the film has treated every cultural and religious element with care. Reiterating his stance, he expressed deep regard for the Sikh community and rejected claims suggesting otherwise.

According to the filmmaker, any attempt to portray the film in a negative light using altered visuals is both “malicious” and “dishonest”. He also urged audiences to rely only on verified, official content and avoid being misled by digitally altered material.

Concluding his statement, he added, "Such acts will be dealt with firmly."

Controversy Around R Madhavan's Scene

The controversy surrounding R Madhavan’s scene in Dhurandhar 2 emerged after members of the Sikh community raised objections over a particular sequence. Concerns were voiced that the scene showed a character smoking while reciting a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth, attributed to Guru Gobind Singh Ji, something many found deeply offensive.

Following the backlash, reports suggested that a formal complaint was filed against the filmmakers. However, the makers have strongly denied these claims, maintaining that the visuals being circulated online are misleading and do not accurately represent what is shown in the film.

R Madhavan Gives Clarification

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by R. Madhavan (@actormaddy)

Actor R Madhavan also addressed the controversy through a video message, offering further context around the disputed sequence.

“Namaskar main hoon R Madhavan. Dhurandhar ke poore parivar ke aur se aap logo ka bohot bohot dhanyawad, aa logo ne hamare film ko itna pyar dikhaya. Hume samajh nahi aa raha hum apne aapko kese prakat karein. Haal hi mein hume pta chala hai ki kuch logo ko iss baat se takleef hui hai ki iss film ke ek scene mein Guru Gobind Singh ji ke dassam granth se kuch line bolte waqt mene ciggarette smoking kiya hai aur iss scene se unhe thens pohachi hai.”

He went on to explain the precautions taken during filming.

He said, “Mujhe poora yakeen hai ki iss scene ke dauran, bolne se pehle, Aditya Dhar ji ne, jo mujhse zyada khayal rakhte hai in sab chizo ka, unhone mujhse kaha tha ki ye line bolte waqt, isse bohot pehle aap cigarette bhuja dijiyega aur aapke mooh se nahi dhuan nikalega, nahi screen pe kahi dhuan dikhaya jaega, na hi aapke haath me cigarette hogi kyunki hamare liye bohot hi paak aur pavitra hai.”

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Frequently Asked Questions

What controversy has Dhurandhar 2 faced?

Dhurandhar 2 faced controversy due to alleged hurt to religious sentiments, specifically regarding a viral image of Ranveer Singh smoking while wearing a turban.

What was the filmmaker's response to the controversy?

Filmmaker Aditya Dhar dismissed the claims, stating the image was a manipulated visual created using AI and not part of the film or official promotions.

What was the specific objection raised by the Sikh organization?

A Sikh organization objected to a scene featuring R Madhavan, where a character was shown smoking while reciting a sacred verse from the Dasam Granth.

Did R Madhavan address the controversy?

Yes, R Madhavan clarified in a video that precautions were taken to ensure no smoke or cigarette was visible on screen during the scene.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 26 Mar 2026 10:24 AM (IST)
Tags :
R Madhavan Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh ENtertainment News Dhurandhar 2
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