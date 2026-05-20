Vijay’s TVK Calms Allies, Rules Out Cabinet Berths For Rebel AIADMK MLAs

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Vijay's party assures allies rebel AIADMK legislators won't get cabinet posts.

Alliance partners voiced concerns over potential rewards for AIADMK defectors.

TVK confirms minister list finalized, portfolio allocations awaiting announcement.

Coalition stability remains key challenge for Vijay's new government.

Actor-turned-politician Vijay’s Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam has moved to ease tensions within its alliance by assuring coalition partners that rebel AIADMK legislators who supported the government during the trust vote will not be given cabinet positions. The clarification follows growing unease among alliance members, particularly the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and Left parties, over speculation that AIADMK dissidents could be rewarded with ministerial roles for backing the newly formed government.

Allies Warned Against Rewarding AIADMK Rebels

Rumours had intensified after 24 MLAs from the All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam defied the party whip during the confidence motion and voted in support of Vijay’s government.

VCK president Thol Thirumavalavan publicly cautioned TVK against inducting the rebel legislators into the cabinet.

However, Thirumavalavan later indicated that TVK had reassured allies that no such move was under consideration. It is also suggested that the Communist Party of India (Marxist) had expressed similar concerns, arguing that rewarding defectors would contradict the public mandate.

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TVK Says Minister List Already Finalised

A senior minister in the Vijay-led administration dismissed reports of possible cabinet berths for the AIADMK rebels, saying the matter had already been discussed with coalition partners.

The assurance appears to have temporarily eased friction within the alliance, though political observers say coalition management is likely to remain a major challenge for TVK going forward.

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AIADMK Split Strengthened Vijay Government

TVK emerged as the single largest force in the May 4 Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, winning 108 seats in the 234-member Assembly and disrupting the state’s traditional two-party political structure.

Despite its strong showing, the party fell 10 seats short of a majority, leading to negotiations with alliance partners including Congress, Left parties, VCK and the Indian Union Muslim League.

The situation shifted dramatically during the May 13 trust vote when 24 AIADMK legislators crossed party lines and voted in favour of the TVK government despite opposition from AIADMK chief Edappadi K. Palaniswami.

Their support boosted Vijay’s tally to 144 legislators, strengthening the government’s position in the Assembly while also triggering speculation about possible political rewards.

Coalition Stability Remains Key Challenge

The controversy has highlighted the delicate balance within Vijay’s coalition, where supporting parties are cautious about preserving their political influence and ideological identity.

Both VCK and Left parties reportedly fear that accommodating defectors from the AIADMK could weaken trust within the alliance and create instability in the long term.