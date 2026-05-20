'Theatrics, Not Leadership': Rahul Gandhi Slams Modi Over ‘Melody’ Toffee Reel With Meloni

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi criticizes PM Modi over toffee gift exchange.

Gandhi links gift to perceived economic hardship for citizens.

Viral video shows Meloni playfully referencing Modi's toffee gift.

Interaction revives 'Melodi' hashtag from previous global events.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi over a viral video featuring Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni joking about “Melody” toffees gifted by the Indian leader during his visit to Rome.

The Congress leader linked the light-hearted moment to his criticism of the government’s handling of the economy, accusing the Prime Minister of being disconnected from the problems faced by ordinary citizens.

In a post on social media, Rahul Gandhi wrote in Hindi: “An economic storm is looming over the country, and our Prime Minister is distributing toffees in Italy.”

Rahul Gandhi Targets PM Over Economy

Continuing his criticism, Gandhi claimed that farmers, youth, women, labourers and small traders were struggling while the government was focused on optics.

“Farmers, youth, women, labourers and small traders are all crying, the PM is smiling and making reels, and BJP leaders are clapping,” he wrote.

“This is not leadership, this is theatrics,” Gandhi added in the sharply worded attack.

The remarks came shortly after Modi and Meloni’s interaction in Rome generated massive attention online.

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Meloni’s ‘Melody’ Video Goes Viral

In a video shared by Giorgia Meloni on social media, the Italian Prime Minister was heard jokingly thanking Modi for gifting her “a very, very good toffee, Melody.”

“Thank you for the gift,” the caption of the video read.

Prime Minister Modi, who appeared alongside Meloni in the clip, burst into laughter as the Italian leader playfully showcased the toffee gift.

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‘Melodi’ Wordplay Returns to Social Media

The interaction revived the widely popular “Melodi” hashtag, a blend of Modi and Meloni’s names, which first gained traction during the COP28 summit in Dubai in 2023.

The phrase was originally coined by Meloni herself after she shared a picture with Modi and captioned it: “Good friends at COP28” along with the hashtag “Melodi”.

Since then, the term has frequently trended online whenever the two leaders shared warm interactions during international events.