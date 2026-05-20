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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesJr NTR Turns 43: How His Arranged Marriage With Lakshmi Pranathi Blossomed Into A Love Story

Jr NTR Turns 43: How His Arranged Marriage With Lakshmi Pranathi Blossomed Into A Love Story

Jr NTR turned 43 today. The star married Lakshmi Pranathi in 2011 through an arranged setup. The two fell in love post-wedding and are now proud parents to two sons, Abhay Ram and Bhargav Ram.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
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  • NTR's next film, Dragon, is directed by Prashanth Neel.

Junior NTR, one of South Indian cinema's biggest stars, is celebrating his 43rd birthday on May 20. While his on-screen performances have earned him millions of fans, his personal life remains relatively private. At the heart of it is a love story that many do not know about, one that began not with romance, but with a family-arranged alliance.

NTR was 26 when he walked down the aisle with Lakshmi Pranathi on May 11, 2011. The wedding, held at the Hitex Exhibition Center in Hyderabad, was reportedly one of the grandest in the Telugu film industry, with an estimated cost of around Rs 100 crore. Lakshmi, the daughter of a well-known businessman and Telugu channel owner, was 18 at the time, making the age gap between the two approximately eight years. The two had not met before their families decided to bring them together.

What makes their story special, however, is what came after the wedding. The couple, who were strangers before tying the knot, gradually fell in love with each other in the years that followed. Their bond grew quietly and steadily, away from the spotlight.

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Jr NTR And Lakshmi Pranathi's Family

Today, Junior NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are parents to two sons. Their elder son, Abhay Ram, was born on July 22, 2014, and their younger son, Bhargav Ram, arrived in 2018. NTR has occasionally shared glimpses of his family on social media, giving fans a peek into his life beyond the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jr NTR (@jrntr)

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Jr NTR's Upcoming Film Dragon

On the professional front, Junior NTR is gearing up for his next big release, Dragon. The pan-India film is being directed by Prashanth Neel, known for helming franchises like KGF and Salaar. The shooting for the film has already wrapped up, and expectations from the project are running high.

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Frequently Asked Questions

Do Junior NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi have children?

Yes, Junior NTR and Lakshmi Pranathi are parents to two sons. Their elder son is Abhay Ram, born in 2014, and their younger son is Bhargav Ram, born in 2018.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:54 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jr NTR Lakshmi Pranathi Jr NTR Movies Jr NTR Dragon
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