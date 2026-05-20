After Twisha Sharma Case, Gwalior Influencer's Death Raises Dowry Harassment Questions

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Influencer found dead; family alleges dowry harassment, murder.

Sister-in-law claimed suicide; family disputes death circumstances.

Victim's reels mentioned 'depression,' 'anxiety'; brother sought help.

Case echoes another recent alleged dowry death in state.

Palak Rajak death: The death of a social media influencer in Madhya Pradesh’s Gwalior under suspicious circumstances has triggered outrage online and intensified concerns over alleged dowry harassment cases in the state.

The deceased, identified as Palak Rajak, was found dead on May 12 in the Suraiyapura area under the Murar police station limits. While her in-laws claimed that she died by suicide after hanging herself, her family has accused the husband and his relatives of murder.

The case has drawn wider attention as it comes close on the heels of the Twisha Sharma case in Bhopal, where police registered a dowry death and harassment case against the victim’s husband and mother-in-law following her death at her matrimonial home earlier this month.

Reels on Depression and Anxiety

Police are examining social media reels uploaded by Palak just two days before her death. According to investigators, the videos reportedly included words such as “depression”, “anxiety” and “suffocation”.

Officials are now reviewing whether the content shared in those videos could provide insight into her mental state and the circumstances leading up to her death.

The reels have become a significant part of the investigation as police continue to analyse digital evidence alongside witness statements and medical findings.

ALSO READ | Twisha Sharma Death: AIIMS Postmortem Report Reveals Swelling In Lungs, Injury On Hand

Brother Says Palak Asked to Be Taken Away

Palak’s brother, Prince, told police that his sister had called him shortly before the incident and pleaded with him to take her away from her matrimonial home.

According to his statement, Palak allegedly said, “Take me away from here, otherwise these people will kill me.”

Prince said he immediately left to bring her home, but while he was on the way, he received a call from the in-laws informing him that Palak had been admitted to a hospital. Upon reaching there, he found her lying dead on a stretcher.

Married Less Than a Month Ago

Palak had married Amit Rajak on April 25, 2025. Her family alleged that soon after the marriage, her mother-in-law and brother-in-law began demanding a car.

They also accused Amit, who reportedly works as an outsourced employee with the Air Force, of supporting the alleged harassment and pressure from his family members.

According to the victim’s relatives, Palak had received a fixed deposit during the wedding, which her in-laws allegedly forced her to break.

Injury Marks Raise More Suspicion

Family members claimed they found injury marks on Palak’s body, further strengthening their suspicion that her death may not have been a suicide.

Although the short post-mortem report reportedly cited hanging as the cause of death, police have sought a second medical opinion amid the serious allegations made by the victim’s family.

Investigators are continuing to probe all angles in the case as demands grow for a thorough and impartial inquiry.

Twisha Sharma Case Adds to Public Anger

The incident has resurfaced public debate around alleged dowry-related harassment and deaths involving young married women in Madhya Pradesh.

The case comes shortly after the death of Twisha Sharma, who was found dead on the night of May 12 at her marital home in Bhopal’s Katara Hills area.

Following that incident, police registered an FIR against her husband, advocate Samarth Singh, and her mother-in-law, retired District Additional Judge Giribala Singh, under charges related to dowry death and harassment.

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