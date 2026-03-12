Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictT20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentMoviesBhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal Set Out To Find Vadhusur. Will Search End On April 10?

Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal Set Out To Find Vadhusur. Will Search End On April 10?

Akshay Kumar’s Bhooth Bangla teaser is out now. The Priyadarshan-directed horror comedy starring Tabu and Paresh Rawal releases in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

By : Devyani Nautiyal | Updated at : 12 Mar 2026 01:59 PM (IST)

Anticipation around Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues to grow as fans await the first glimpse of the much-talked-about project. The film has already generated considerable buzz, and now reports suggest that its teaser will finally be unveiled on 12 March. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks another collaboration between the actor and the acclaimed filmmaker, a pairing that has previously delivered several memorable hits.

Watch The Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar Builds Buzz For ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser With Playful Tweets

Actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, and the excitement among fans is steadily building as the teaser launch approaches. The actor recently took to social media to tease the film, hinting at the spooky yet fun-filled chaos that awaits audiences.

Sharing a playful post, Akshay wrote, "One haunted Bangla and a whole lot of chaos 🏰🧟‍♀️Stay tuned, because the #BhoothBanglaTeaser drops today! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻"

In another tweet, the actor continued to build anticipation for the teaser release scheduled for March 12. Adding a touch of humour, he shared a quirky post that further sparked curiosity among fans. The tweet read, "Just hangin' around till the #BhoothBanglaTeaser comes out tomorrow! "Just hangin' around till the #BhoothBanglaTeaser comes out tomorrow! 🦇 #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 #HorrorComedy #BhoothBanglaOn10thApril🦇"

As the teaser announcement spreads across social media, fans have been expressing excitement and curiosity about what the horror-comedy has in store. With Akshay Kumar known for his comic timing and larger-than-life screen presence, expectations are high for Bhooth Bangla, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan’s Hit Partnership

Bhooth Bangla also marks yet another reunion between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. The duo has previously delivered several widely loved films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hera Pheri and Garam Masala. Their collaborations have often blended comedy with strong storytelling, creating enduring favourites among audiences.

With this new horror-comedy, fans are once again eager to see what the pair bring to the screen.

Production Details And Release Date

The film is being produced under Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms banner, with Cape of Good Films also associated with the project.

Bhooth Bangla is currently scheduled to release in cinemas on 10 April, and with the teaser expected to drop soon, excitement among fans is only likely to intensify.

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, specialising in entertainment, lifestyle and health stories that resonate with a broad audience. She also has a knack for writing about religion and Indian culture. With over 19 years of experience as a classical Kathak dancer, she brings a deep appreciation for Indian culture, rhythm, and storytelling to everything she does. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 12 Mar 2026 11:48 AM (IST)
Tags :
Priyadarshan Akshay Kumar Bhooth Bangla Bhoot Bangla Teaser Out
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Movies
Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal Set Out To Find Vadhusur. Will Search End On April 10?
Bhooth Bangla Teaser: Akshay Kumar, Rajpal Yadav, Paresh Rawal Set Out To Find Vadhusur. Will Search End On April 10?
Movies
Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film Changes Title From Lahore 1947 To Batwara 1947 - Here’s Why
Sunny Deol’s Upcoming Film Changes Title From Lahore 1947 To Batwara 1947 - Here’s Why
Movies
‘Welcome 4’ In The Works: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Set To Reunite For Comedy Franchise
‘Welcome 4’ In The Works: Nana Patekar, Anil Kapoor And Paresh Rawal Set To Reunite For Comedy Franchise
Movies
Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date
Alia Bhatt And Sharvari’s Spy Thriller Alpha Postponed Again; YRF Announces New Release Date
Advertisement

Videos

Middle East conflict: Iran Drone Strike Sets Fuel Tanks Ablaze at Oman’s Salalah Port
Conflict Track: US Warns Iranians to Avoid Naval Sites as Trump Claims Major Blow to Iran Forces
WarLens: Trump Claims Iran Targets Nearly Destroyed as Experts Question US War Success
Breaking News: Iran Warns Oil Could Hit $200 per Barrel Amid Escalating Middle East War
WarPulse: Trump Says Iran War Near End as Tehran Demands Rights, Compensation and No-Attack Guarantee
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Iran War Persists, India Allows Chinese Investments, U.S. Pressures Delhi
Opinion
Embed widget