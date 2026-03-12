Anticipation around Akshay Kumar’s upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla continues to grow as fans await the first glimpse of the much-talked-about project. The film has already generated considerable buzz, and now reports suggest that its teaser will finally be unveiled on 12 March. Directed by Priyadarshan, the film marks another collaboration between the actor and the acclaimed filmmaker, a pairing that has previously delivered several memorable hits.

Watch The Teaser Here

Akshay Kumar Builds Buzz For ‘Bhooth Bangla’ Teaser With Playful Tweets

Actor Akshay Kumar is gearing up for the release of his upcoming horror-comedy Bhooth Bangla, and the excitement among fans is steadily building as the teaser launch approaches. The actor recently took to social media to tease the film, hinting at the spooky yet fun-filled chaos that awaits audiences.

One haunted Bangla and a whole lot of chaos 🏰🧟‍♀️



Stay tuned, because the #BhoothBanglaTeaser drops today!#BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 pic.twitter.com/VEc7BHm6Kw — Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) March 12, 2026

Sharing a playful post, Akshay wrote, "One haunted Bangla and a whole lot of chaos 🏰🧟‍♀️Stay tuned, because the #BhoothBanglaTeaser drops today! #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻"

In another tweet, the actor continued to build anticipation for the teaser release scheduled for March 12. Adding a touch of humour, he shared a quirky post that further sparked curiosity among fans. The tweet read, "Just hangin' around till the #BhoothBanglaTeaser comes out tomorrow! "Just hangin' around till the #BhoothBanglaTeaser comes out tomorrow! 🦇 #BhoothBangla in cinemas on 10th April 2026 👻 #HorrorComedy #BhoothBanglaOn10thApril🦇"

As the teaser announcement spreads across social media, fans have been expressing excitement and curiosity about what the horror-comedy has in store. With Akshay Kumar known for his comic timing and larger-than-life screen presence, expectations are high for Bhooth Bangla, which is slated to arrive in cinemas on April 10, 2026.

Akshay Kumar And Priyadarshan’s Hit Partnership

Bhooth Bangla also marks yet another reunion between Akshay Kumar and director Priyadarshan. The duo has previously delivered several widely loved films such as Bhool Bhulaiyaa, Hera Pheri and Garam Masala. Their collaborations have often blended comedy with strong storytelling, creating enduring favourites among audiences.

With this new horror-comedy, fans are once again eager to see what the pair bring to the screen.

Production Details And Release Date

The film is being produced under Ekta R Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor’s Balaji Telefilms banner, with Cape of Good Films also associated with the project.

Bhooth Bangla is currently scheduled to release in cinemas on 10 April, and with the teaser expected to drop soon, excitement among fans is only likely to intensify.