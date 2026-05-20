PM Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Toffee To Italy PM Meloni During Rome Visit: Video

Italy PM Giorgia Meloni thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi after receiving a packet of the popular Indian candy ‘Melody’ as a gift during his visit to Rome.

Sharing the moment on social media, Meloni posted, “Thank you for the gift,” while also praising the confectionery by saying, “Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee — Melody.”

#WATCH | "Thank you for the gift", tweets Prime Minister of Italy, Giorgia Meloni



She says, "Prime Minister Modi brought as a gift, a very, very good toffee- Melody"



(Video Source: Giorgia Meloni/'X') pic.twitter.com/wbMALD723q — ANI (@ANI) May 20, 2026

The light-hearted exchange quickly went viral online, with many social media users reacting to the unexpected diplomatic gift and recalling the nostalgic popularity of Melody toffee in India.

Modi, Meloni Meet Over Dinner In Rome

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Italy on Tuesday as part of the final leg of his five-nation foreign tour that also included visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden and Norway.

Also Read: ‘Welcome, My Friend’: Meloni Shares Selfie As PM Modi Arrives In Italy On Final Leg Of Five-Nation Tour

Ahead of formal bilateral talks, Meloni hosted Modi for dinner and accompanied him on a visit to the iconic Colosseum, one of Rome’s most famous historical landmarks and the world’s largest ancient amphitheatre.

After the meeting, Modi said the two leaders exchanged views on a wide range of issues and expressed hope that formal discussions scheduled for Wednesday would further strengthen India-Italy ties.

Warm Welcome By Indian Community

Modi also thanked the Indian diaspora in Italy for giving him a warm welcome upon his arrival in Rome.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs, members of the Indian community and Italian artists organised colourful cultural performances featuring Kathak, Kuchipudi and Bharatnatyam dance forms.

Italian musicians also performed Indian classical music using instruments such as the Santoor, Tabla, Bansuri and Sitar.

Modi Meets Italian Painter Inspired By India

During the visit, Modi also interacted with Italian painter Giampaolo Tomassetti, who presented him with artwork based on Varanasi.

The Prime Minister noted that Tomassetti has been associated with Indian culture for over four decades and had worked extensively on paintings inspired by the Mahabharata and Vedic themes.

Modi also highlighted the growing popularity of Indian music in Italy, praising Italian artists who performed the classical composition “Hamsadhwani” during the community reception in Rome.