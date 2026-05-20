'Economic Storm Is Approaching,' Warns Rahul Gandhi; Attacks BJP, RSS In Raebareli Speech

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to defend the Constitution against alleged attacks.

He warned of an approaching

Gandhi criticized PM Modi's foreign travel amid advice against it.

He emphasized the Constitution reflects leaders' ideals and struggles.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while addressing a public gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a ‘Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha’ organised in memory of revolutionary Veera Pasi, Gandhi urged people to defend the Constitution and questioned what he described as public silence when it was allegedly being undermined.

“You all are clapping... but when RSS members tear and throw away this Constitution right in front of you, you remain silent,” Gandhi told the gathering.

‘Constitution Carries Your Voice and Blood’

Rahul Gandhi said the Constitution represented the voice and struggles of ordinary citizens and called upon people to actively protect it.

“I want to tell you that this Constitution carries your voice and your blood. Protecting and saving it is your duty and your responsibility,” he said.

The Congress leader has repeatedly placed the Constitution at the centre of his political messaging against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of weakening the values enshrined in the document.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Economic Storm’

During his speech, Gandhi also attacked the Centre over economic issues and warned that difficult times lay ahead for ordinary citizens.

“An economic storm is approaching,” he said while claiming that inflation and fuel prices could rise sharply in the coming months.

“You will see in just a few months, where inflation will go, where petrol prices go, where diesel prices go, where gas prices go,” Gandhi told the crowd.

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Swipe at PM Modi Over Foreign Travel Remarks

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent public remarks advising citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and spending.

“He tells you not to travel abroad. He tells you not to buy gold. He tells you to buy electric vehicles,” Gandhi said.

“The Prime Minister openly says, ‘do not buy gold, do not travel abroad,’ and then himself travels abroad in aircraft worth thousands of crores of rupees. And you people remain silent,” he added.

The remarks appeared to reference PM Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour, which included visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Constitution Central to Congress Narrative

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Constitution was not merely a legal document but a reflection of the ideas and struggles of several social reformers and national icons.

According to PTI, Gandhi said the Constitution carried the ideology and voices of Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and revolutionary Veera Pasi.

He also referred to social reformers and spiritual leaders including Narayana Guru, Basavanna, Buddha, Guru Nanak and Kabir, saying their ideals were reflected in the Constitution.

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‘Constitution Under Attack’

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi claimed that the Constitution was currently under attack and stressed the need to defend the values associated with it.

“While listening to other speakers, I felt that we remember Veera Pasi and Dr Ambedkar, but the ideology they stood for is not being protected properly because, in front of our eyes, an attack is being made on the Constitution,” he said.