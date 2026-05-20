Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
#WBBoardResultNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIPL 2026Israel Iran ConflictEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeNewsIndia'Economic Storm Is Approaching,' Warns Rahul Gandhi; Attacks BJP, RSS In Raebareli Speech

'Economic Storm Is Approaching,' Warns Rahul Gandhi; Attacks BJP, RSS In Raebareli Speech

Gandhi criticised Prime Minister Narendra Modi over remarks related to foreign travel and spending, while highlighting Modi’s ongoing overseas visits.

By : Ayesha Fatima | Updated at : 20 May 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Rahul Gandhi urged citizens to defend the Constitution against alleged attacks.
  • He warned of an approaching
  • Gandhi criticized PM Modi's foreign travel amid advice against it.
  • He emphasized the Constitution reflects leaders' ideals and struggles.

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) while addressing a public gathering in his Lok Sabha constituency of Raebareli in Uttar Pradesh.

Speaking at a ‘Bahujan Swabhiman Sabha’ organised in memory of revolutionary Veera Pasi, Gandhi urged people to defend the Constitution and questioned what he described as public silence when it was allegedly being undermined.

“You all are clapping... but when RSS members tear and throw away this Constitution right in front of you, you remain silent,” Gandhi told the gathering.

‘Constitution Carries Your Voice and Blood’

Rahul Gandhi said the Constitution represented the voice and struggles of ordinary citizens and called upon people to actively protect it.

“I want to tell you that this Constitution carries your voice and your blood. Protecting and saving it is your duty and your responsibility,” he said.

The Congress leader has repeatedly placed the Constitution at the centre of his political messaging against the BJP, accusing the ruling party of weakening the values enshrined in the document.

Rahul Gandhi Warns of ‘Economic Storm’

During his speech, Gandhi also attacked the Centre over economic issues and warned that difficult times lay ahead for ordinary citizens.

“An economic storm is approaching,” he said while claiming that inflation and fuel prices could rise sharply in the coming months.

“You will see in just a few months, where inflation will go, where petrol prices go, where diesel prices go, where gas prices go,” Gandhi told the crowd.

ALSO READ | Vijay’s TVK Calms Allies, Rules Out Cabinet Berths For Rebel AIADMK MLAs

Swipe at PM Modi Over Foreign Travel Remarks

Rahul Gandhi also took aim at Prime Minister Narendra Modi over his recent public remarks advising citizens to avoid unnecessary foreign travel and spending.

“He tells you not to travel abroad. He tells you not to buy gold. He tells you to buy electric vehicles,” Gandhi said.

“The Prime Minister openly says, ‘do not buy gold, do not travel abroad,’ and then himself travels abroad in aircraft worth thousands of crores of rupees. And you people remain silent,” he added.

The remarks appeared to reference PM Modi’s ongoing five-nation tour, which included visits to the UAE, the Netherlands, Sweden, Norway and Italy.

Constitution Central to Congress Narrative

Rahul Gandhi reiterated that the Constitution was not merely a legal document but a reflection of the ideas and struggles of several social reformers and national icons.

According to PTI, Gandhi said the Constitution carried the ideology and voices of Dr B R Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi and revolutionary Veera Pasi.

He also referred to social reformers and spiritual leaders including Narayana Guru, Basavanna, Buddha, Guru Nanak and Kabir, saying their ideals were reflected in the Constitution.

ALSO READ | PM Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Toffee To Italy PM Meloni During Rome Visit: Video

‘Constitution Under Attack’

Addressing the gathering, Gandhi claimed that the Constitution was currently under attack and stressed the need to defend the values associated with it.

“While listening to other speakers, I felt that we remember Veera Pasi and Dr Ambedkar, but the ideology they stood for is not being protected properly because, in front of our eyes, an attack is being made on the Constitution,” he said.

Before You Go

Breaking: UP Fake Degree Racket Busted: Kanpur Police Seize 18 Forged Certificates, 9 Arrested

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the main message Rahul Gandhi conveyed at the public gathering in Raebareli?

Rahul Gandhi urged people to defend the Constitution and questioned public silence when it is allegedly being undermined by RSS members.

How did Rahul Gandhi describe the Constitution?

He stated that the Constitution carries the voice and blood of ordinary citizens and represents their struggles.

What economic warning did Rahul Gandhi issue?

He warned of an 'economic storm' approaching, predicting sharp increases in inflation and fuel prices in the coming months.

What criticism did Rahul Gandhi level against PM Modi regarding foreign travel?

Gandhi criticized PM Modi for advising citizens against foreign travel and buying gold, while himself undertaking expensive foreign trips.

About the author Ayesha Fatima

Ayesha Fatima is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English covering politics, national developments and global affairs. She brings clarity, curiosity and a reader-first approach to every piece she writes. She holds a Master’s degree in Convergent Journalism from Jamia Millia Islamia.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at ayeshaf@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 20 May 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Rahul Gandhi PM Modi
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
'Economic Storm Is Approaching,' Warns Rahul Gandhi; Attacks BJP, RSS In Raebareli Speech
'Economic Storm Is Approaching,' Warns Rahul Gandhi; Attacks BJP, RSS In Raebareli Speech
India
Vijay’s TVK Calms Allies, Rules Out Cabinet Berths For Rebel AIADMK MLAs
Vijay’s TVK Calms Allies, Rules Out Cabinet Berths For Rebel AIADMK MLAs
India
PM Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Toffee To Italy PM Meloni During Rome Visit: Video
PM Modi Gifts ‘Melody’ Toffee To Italy PM Meloni During Rome Visit: Video
India
‘Perfect Rome Evening’: Social Media Buzzes As Modi-Meloni Colosseum Photos Go Viral
‘Perfect Rome Evening’: Social Media Buzzes As Modi-Meloni Colosseum Photos Go Viral
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking: Rahul Gandhi Calls PM Modi and Amit Shah “Traitors” in Rae Bareli Speech, Sparks Political Row
Breaking: UP Fake Degree Racket Busted: Kanpur Police Seize 18 Forged Certificates, 9 Arrested
Global Buzz: PM Modi Gifts Indian Parle Melodi Sweet to Giorgia Meloni During Italy Visit, Sparks Social Buzz
Breaking: PM Modi Gifts Traditional Indian Sweet to Italy PM Giorgia Meloni During Rome Visit Meeting
NEET Paper Leak Protest in Delhi: NSUI Stages Demonstration Outside NTA Office
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Abhinav Mehrotra
Abhinav Mehrotra
Human Security In Ruins: The Iran-US Conflict And Its Catastrophic Toll On Civilian Life
Opinion
Embed widget