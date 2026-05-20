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HomeNewsIndia'Body Decomposing': Twisha Sharma’s Body Kept In AIIMS Mortuary As Family Waits For Second Autopsy

'Body Decomposing': Twisha Sharma’s Body Kept In AIIMS Mortuary As Family Waits For Second Autopsy

Twisha Sharma Post Mortem: Twisha Sharma’s family has refused to accept her body from AIIMS Bhopal, demanding a second autopsy amid dowry harassment allegations.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Family refuses body, demanding second post-mortem for clarity.
  • Police warn of body decomposition due to prolonged storage.
  • Twisha's family alleges dowry harassment and marital abuse.
  • Husband is absconding, police offer reward for information.

The family of 33-year-old Twisha Sharma, who was found hanging at her in-laws’ home in Bhopal earlier this month, continues to refuse custody of her body while demanding a second post-mortem examination. As the standoff stretches on, police have warned that the body, stored at AIIMS Bhopal since May 13, is beginning to decompose despite preservation efforts.

Twisha was discovered dead at her marital residence on May 12. Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and dowry-related abuse, allegations that have intensified public attention on the case.

Police Warn Of Decomposition Risk

In a communication sent to the family, authorities said the body had been preserved at –4°C in the mortuary but noted that forensic experts recommended storage at –80°C to prevent decomposition over a longer duration. According to police, such ultra-low temperature facilities are not available at AIIMS Bhopal.

“Since the deceased’s body has been lying in the mortuary for a long time, there is a strong possibility of decomposition,” police stated in the letter, while also clarifying that they had “no objection” to another autopsy if directed by the court.

The family, however, has refused to accept the body until an independent medical review is carried out.

Family Alleges Harassment and Dowry Pressure

Twisha’s father, Navnidhi Sharma, has alleged that his daughter faced physical abuse and mental harassment after marriage.

The family also pointed to WhatsApp conversations between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, which reportedly suggested she felt “trapped” in an unhappy relationship and was under emotional pressure linked to dowry demands.

Relatives say a second post-mortem is necessary to ensure transparency in the investigation and restore confidence in the legal process.

The case has emerged as another high-profile incident linked to alleged dowry harassment, sparking wider discussions around accountability and justice for women facing abuse within marital homes.

ALSO READ: ‘No Drug Evidence Found’: Bhopal Police Reject Claims In Twisha Sharma Death Case

Autopsy Findings Raise Fresh Questions

The first autopsy, conducted on May 13, reportedly recorded multiple injury marks on Twisha’s body. However, doctors noted a key limitation in the examination.

According to medical observations, investigators did not present the belt allegedly used in the hanging, making it impossible for forensic experts to compare the ligature marks scientifically with the suspected object.

This omission has become a major point of concern for the family, who argue that crucial evidence may not have been properly examined during the initial investigation.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’

Husband Missing, Probe Continues

Twisha’s husband, Samarth Singh, a lawyer by profession, has been named the primary accused in the case along with his mother, Giribala Singh.

Police say Samarth Singh has been absconding since the incident and have announced a reward of ₹10,000 for information leading to his arrest.

Giribala Singh had earlier claimed that Twisha was addicted to drugs, but investigators later stated that no evidence supporting the allegation had been found.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s Speech Triggers Sharp Counterattack

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Twisha Sharma's family refusing to take her body?

Twisha's family is demanding a second post-mortem examination to ensure transparency in the investigation and restore confidence in the legal process.

What is the police warning regarding the body's condition?

Police have warned that the body, stored at AIIMS Bhopal, is beginning to decompose. They noted that the mortuary's preservation temperature is not ideal for long-term storage.

What allegations has Twisha Sharma's family made?

Her family has accused her husband and in-laws of harassment and dowry-related abuse, with evidence suggesting she felt trapped and under emotional pressure.

What was a limitation of the first post-mortem examination?

Forensic experts could not scientifically compare ligature marks because the alleged belt used in the hanging was not presented to them.

What is the status of Twisha Sharma's husband in the investigation?

Twisha's husband, Samarth Singh, is the primary accused and has been absconding since the incident. Police have announced a reward for information leading to his arrest.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 02:06 PM (IST)
Tags :
Bhopal Dowry Harassment AIIMS Bhopal Twisha Sharma
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