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HomeEntertainmentCelebritiesDarshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Visits Him In Jail On 23rd Wedding Anniversary, Says 'My Heart Will Always Choose You'

Darshan's Wife Vijayalakshmi Visits Him In Jail On 23rd Wedding Anniversary, Says 'My Heart Will Always Choose You'

Vijayalakshmi visited Darshan Thoogudeep in jail on their 23rd anniversary, and shared an emotional note for him. The Kannada actor remains an accused in the Renukaswamy murder case.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Edited By: Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:57 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Wife visited actor Darshan in jail on their anniversary.
  • Family spent 30 minutes with Darshan under supervision.
  • Vijayalakshmi expressed unwavering support in an emotional note.
  • Darshan faces legal proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas and his wife Vijayalakshmi Darshan marked 23 years of marriage on May 19th, but this anniversary was unlike any other. Vijayalakshmi visited her husband at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, where the actor is currently lodged, and their son accompanied her for the visit.

The prison administration permitted the family to spend around 30 minutes with Darshan, as per the rules. Officials supervised the meeting throughout, and CCTV cameras recorded the entire conversation as a standard security measure.

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Vijayalakshmi's Emotional Note Goes Viral

Ahead of the anniversary, Vijayalakshmi posted an emotional message on her Instagram Story that quickly caught attention across social media. "Through every difficulty and every silence, I will hold your hand. No matter how hard circumstances try to separate us, my heart will always choose you. And even if the whole world stands against you, I will still stand by you," she wrote.

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Where Does Darshan's Legal Battle Stand?

Darshan Thoogudeep is currently among the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. The body of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga was recovered in Bengaluru in June 2024. The Karnataka High Court granted Darshan an interim bail of six weeks in October 2024, which the state government later challenged in the Supreme Court. On the professional front, Darshan was last seen in the action thriller The Devil: The Hero, which received a mixed response from audiences.

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Frequently Asked Questions

When did Darshan Thoogudeep and Vijayalakshmi celebrate their wedding anniversary?

They celebrated their 23rd wedding anniversary on May 19th. This year's anniversary was marked by a visit to the jail.

Where did Vijayalakshmi meet Darshan on their anniversary?

Vijayalakshmi visited Darshan at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail. Their son accompanied her for the visit.

How long was the family's visit with Darshan?

The prison administration permitted the family to spend approximately 30 minutes with Darshan, as per the rules.

What is the current legal situation for Darshan Thoogudeep?

Darshan is accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. He was granted interim bail for six weeks, which the state government challenged.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:56 PM (IST)
Tags :
Renukaswamy Murder Case Darshan Thoogudeep Darshan Thoogudeep Case Darshan Thoogudeep Wife Darshan Thoogudeep News Darshan Thoogudeep Bail
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