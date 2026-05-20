Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Wife visited actor Darshan in jail on their anniversary.

Family spent 30 minutes with Darshan under supervision.

Vijayalakshmi expressed unwavering support in an emotional note.

Darshan faces legal proceedings in the Renukaswamy murder case.

Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeep Srinivas and his wife Vijayalakshmi Darshan marked 23 years of marriage on May 19th, but this anniversary was unlike any other. Vijayalakshmi visited her husband at Bengaluru's Parappana Agrahara Central Jail, where the actor is currently lodged, and their son accompanied her for the visit.

The prison administration permitted the family to spend around 30 minutes with Darshan, as per the rules. Officials supervised the meeting throughout, and CCTV cameras recorded the entire conversation as a standard security measure.

READ MORE | ‘Yeh Melody Itni Chocolatey Kyun Hai?’ Kirti Kharbanda Reacts To PM Modi Gifting Toffees To Italy PM Meloni

Vijayalakshmi's Emotional Note Goes Viral

Ahead of the anniversary, Vijayalakshmi posted an emotional message on her Instagram Story that quickly caught attention across social media. "Through every difficulty and every silence, I will hold your hand. No matter how hard circumstances try to separate us, my heart will always choose you. And even if the whole world stands against you, I will still stand by you," she wrote.

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: Actor Darshan's wife Vijayalakshmi met him at Parappana Agrahara. Darshan spent about 30 minutes with his wife Vijayalakshmi and son Vinish at Parappana Agrahara Central Prison on Monday with prior permission.



The meeting was held under CCTV… pic.twitter.com/nbqvBgfUk0 — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2026

READ MORE | ABP Exclusive | Trolled For Cannes Outfit, Sufi Motiwala Opens Up: 'Mother’s Words Helped Me Before Red Carpet'

Where Does Darshan's Legal Battle Stand?

Darshan Thoogudeep is currently among the accused in the Renukaswamy murder case. The body of 33-year-old Renukaswamy from Chitradurga was recovered in Bengaluru in June 2024. The Karnataka High Court granted Darshan an interim bail of six weeks in October 2024, which the state government later challenged in the Supreme Court. On the professional front, Darshan was last seen in the action thriller The Devil: The Hero, which received a mixed response from audiences.