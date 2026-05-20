Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Adjoining UP districts also issued fresh heatwave alert.

Delhi is set to witness intense heatwave conditions in two phases this week after the India Meteorological Department issued a fresh warning for the national capital and large parts of north India. The weather office said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely over Delhi on May 20-21 and again from May 24-26, with temperatures expected to remain dangerously high across the region. The warning has also been reinforced by a fresh alert from the National Disaster Management Authority for several Uttar Pradesh districts adjoining the NCR, signalling worsening heat stress conditions.

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उत्तर-पश्चिम एवं मध्य भारत में इस सप्ताह के दौरान तथा पूर्वी भारत में अगले 5 दिनों के दौरान उष्ण लहर से लेकर भीषण उष्ण लहर की स्थिति बने रहने की संभावना है।



अंडमान और निकोबार द्वीप समूह में इस सप्ताह के दौरान तथा पूर्वोत्तर और उससे सटे पूर्वी… pic.twitter.com/LOaN4tUIaY May 20, 2026

NCR Districts On Alert

The NDMA has warned that severe heatwave conditions may prevail over districts including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar during the next 24 hours. Other districts named in the alert include Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Mainpuri, Kanpur Nagar, Bhadohi and Mirzapur.

The fresh alerts have heightened concerns over prolonged exposure to extreme heat across Delhi-NCR, particularly during afternoon hours. Weather officials have advised residents to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated and minimise outdoor activity during peak daytime temperatures.

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also likely across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and large parts of Uttar Pradesh during the week.

Also Read: May Likely To Become Hottest Month, No Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR This Week

Relief Remains Unlikely

The IMD has indicated that there is unlikely to be any significant fall in maximum temperatures across most parts of the country till May 26. While Maharashtra may witness a slight dip in temperatures over the next two days, north and central India are expected to continue reeling under oppressive heat.

The weather department has also warned of warm night conditions over parts of Uttar Pradesh, which could worsen discomfort levels as temperatures may remain unusually high even after sunset.

Also Read: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Delhi As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Beyond 45°C

The latest forecast highlights the persistence of the severe heat spell across north India, with Delhi-NCR expected to remain among the worst-affected regions in the coming days.