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HomeNewsIMD Issues Fresh 5-Day Severe Heat Wave Warning For Delhi And Parts Of North India

IMD Issues Fresh 5-Day Severe Heat Wave Warning For Delhi And Parts Of North India

IMD has warned of severe heatwave conditions in Delhi and parts of north India over five days, with NCR districts also on alert.

By : Vinita Bhat | Updated at : 20 May 2026 03:46 PM (IST)
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  • Adjoining UP districts also issued fresh heatwave alert.

Delhi is set to witness intense heatwave conditions in two phases this week after the India Meteorological Department issued a fresh warning for the national capital and large parts of north India. The weather office said heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are very likely over Delhi on May 20-21 and again from May 24-26, with temperatures expected to remain dangerously high across the region. The warning has also been reinforced by a fresh alert from the National Disaster Management Authority for several Uttar Pradesh districts adjoining the NCR, signalling worsening heat stress conditions.

NCR Districts On Alert

The NDMA has warned that severe heatwave conditions may prevail over districts including Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddh Nagar during the next 24 hours. Other districts named in the alert include Aligarh, Mathura, Hathras, Etah, Mainpuri, Kanpur Nagar, Bhadohi and Mirzapur.

The fresh alerts have heightened concerns over prolonged exposure to extreme heat across Delhi-NCR, particularly during afternoon hours. Weather officials have advised residents to avoid direct sunlight, stay hydrated and minimise outdoor activity during peak daytime temperatures.

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are also likely across Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and large parts of Uttar Pradesh during the week.

Also Read: May Likely To Become Hottest Month, No Relief From Heatwave In Delhi-NCR This Week

Relief Remains Unlikely

The IMD has indicated that there is unlikely to be any significant fall in maximum temperatures across most parts of the country till May 26. While Maharashtra may witness a slight dip in temperatures over the next two days, north and central India are expected to continue reeling under oppressive heat.

The weather department has also warned of warm night conditions over parts of Uttar Pradesh, which could worsen discomfort levels as temperatures may remain unusually high even after sunset.

Also Read: IMD Issues Orange Alert In Delhi As Heatwave Pushes Temperatures Beyond 45°C

The latest forecast highlights the persistence of the severe heat spell across north India, with Delhi-NCR expected to remain among the worst-affected regions in the coming days.

Before You Go

Breaking: BJP vs Congress Clash Over Inflation Remarks as Rahul Gandhi’s “Traitor” Comment Sparks Row

About the author Vinita Bhat

Vinita Bhat is a Chief Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with experience in TV and digital journalism. She covers geopolitics, international conflicts, global current affairs and Kashmir.

For tips and queries, write to vinitab@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 03:43 PM (IST)
Tags :
Delhi Heatwave Heatwave Alert DELHI North India Summer
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