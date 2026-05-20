Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom PM Modi gifted Italian PM Meloni popular Indian toffee 'Melody'.

Meloni shared a video of the gift exchange, sparking online buzz.

Actor Kriti Kharbanda joined the trend, asking 'Why so chocolatey?'.

Parle Products commented, 'Sweetening relationships since 1983.'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi gifted Italian PM Giorgia Meloni a packet of the popular Indian candy “Melody” during his visit to Rome. Upon receiving the gift, Meloni thanked PM Modi and even shared a video of the moment on social media. “Prime Minister Modi brought us a gift. A very, very good toffee,” PM Meloni says in the video as she shows the packet. Just moments later, PM Modi chimes in with “Melody,” and the two burst into laughter.

Since then, the duo has got the Internet talking about the iconic candy. Now, actor Kirti Kharbanda has also joined the trend, asking the same question that has remained unanswered ever since it was first asked in the viral Parle advertisement.

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Kirti Kharbanda’s Instagram Post

The 35-year-old actor shared pictures of herself on Instagram with the caption, “Yeh Melody itni chocolatey kyun hai?” The photos show her posing in a brown-coloured outfit. In some pictures, she can also be seen sitting on a brown couch.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kriti Kharbanda (@kriti.kharbanda)

How Did Social Media Users React?

Reacting to her post, one social media user wrote, “Stunner.”

Another commented, “You’re looking beautiful! And the answer to your question is - ‘Melody khao, khud jaan jao.’”

A third user joked, “Melody ka price badhne wala hai.”

“This is what you call not just taking advantage of an opportunity, but making the most of it completely,” read another comment.

The mention of Melody during PM Modi’s visit to Rome even drew a response from Parle Products, the company that manufactures the toffee. The company re-shared the video on Instagram and wrote, “Sweetening relationships since 1983.”

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While the social media response was expected, what surprised many was the sudden surge in shares of the wrong Parle company.

Parle Industries’ shares skyrocketed on Wednesday despite the company having no connection with Melody candies. On the BSE, the stock climbed 5 per cent to Rs 5.25.