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HomeEntertainmentDrishyam 3 Gets A New Release Date Due To West Asia Conflict; Georgekutty Returns On Mohanlal’s Birthday

Drishyam 3 Gets A New Release Date Due To West Asia Conflict; Georgekutty Returns On Mohanlal’s Birthday

Drishyam 3’s release has been postponed by over a month and will now hit theatres on May 21, coinciding with Mohanlal’s birthday.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 23 Mar 2026 09:19 PM (IST)
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Drishyam 3, which was earlier scheduled to hit theatres on April 2, has been postponed by more than a month. The film is now set for a worldwide release on May 21, which coincides with Mohanlal’s birthday. The actor himself announced the new release date on social media while sharing a fresh poster of the film. 

Drishyam 3 Gets A New Release Date

“The past never stays silent… it only waits. Georgekutty arrives, May 21st 2026. Drishyam 3 | Worldwide Release,” he wrote. The delay reportedly stems from the ongoing tensions in the Middle East, as the Gulf region remains one of the most crucial overseas markets for Malayalam cinema.

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Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and backed by producer Antony Perumbavoor under the banner of Aashirvad Cinemas. The film marks the third and concluding part of the Drishyam series, taking the story of Georgekutty forward. Several actors from the previous instalments return for the final chapter. These include Meena, Ansiba Hassan, Esther Anil, Asha Sharath, Murali Gopy and Siddique.

The shoot for the final chapter of Drishyam wrapped up on December 2 last year, and the production moved through various scenic and urban backdrops across Kerala, spanning Thodupuzha, Vagamon, and Thiruvalla.

Ahead of the release, director Jeethu Joseph tempered expectations regarding the film’s scale. He advised fans to set aside their assumptions, noting that this third instalment prioritises Georgekutty’s internal emotional arc over high-octane spectacle.

“Come without any expectations. Drishyam 3 is not like the first or second part. It is a journey through Georgekutty's emotions. If you come expecting a big spectacle, you will be disappointed. But I am confident that it is a good film,” he had said.

Internet Reacts To Drishyam 3 Announcement

As soon as Mohanlal announced the release date of the film, fans flocked to the comments section of the post to share their thoughts.

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“This film is the perfect example of ‘script is the king’. Another fact is that Ajay Devgn has made this franchise popular,” wrote one social media user. 

Another added, “Poster itself creating curiosity. Waiting for the movie eagerly sir.”

“The wait will be totally worth it. All time blockbuster loading,” commented a third. 

A fourth said, “Birthday release!!!! I'm sure this wait will be totally worth it. Epic sequel loading!”

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Frequently Asked Questions

When is Drishyam 3 scheduled for release?

Drishyam 3 will have its worldwide release on May 21, 2026, which is also Mohanlal's birthday.

Why was Drishyam 3's release date postponed?

The film's release was delayed due to ongoing tensions in the Middle East, a significant market for Malayalam cinema.

Who is writing and directing Drishyam 3?

Drishyam 3 is written and directed by Jeethu Joseph and produced by Antony Perumbavoor.

Is Drishyam 3 the final installment in the series?

Yes, Drishyam 3 is the third and concluding part of the Drishyam series, continuing Georgekutty's story.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 23 Mar 2026 09:00 PM (IST)
Tags :
Mohanlal Breaking News Drishyam 3 ABP Live Georgekutty
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