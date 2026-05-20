Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Prime Minister Modi to attend G7 Summit in France.

Modi-Trump meeting focus amid past diplomatic sensitivities.

Summit to address trade, security, and global partnerships.

India's role in global economy and diplomacy highlighted.

Modi Trump Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to France from June 15 to 17 to attend the upcoming G7 Summit after receiving an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit, scheduled to take place in Évian-les-Bains, is expected to attract global attention not only for its economic and geopolitical agenda but also for the possibility of a face-to-face interaction between Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. If the meeting takes place, it would be the first direct engagement between Modi and Trump in nearly a year and a half, making it one of the most closely watched diplomatic developments at the summit.

Modi-Trump Meeting In Focus

Speculation around a possible Modi-Trump meeting comes months after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan earlier this year, as per reports. In May, Trump publicly claimed credit for helping broker a ceasefire between the two countries following heightened hostilities.

While Pakistan welcomed the remarks, India rejected the assertion and maintained that the understanding was reached directly between New Delhi and Islamabad without external mediation. The issue added a layer of diplomatic sensitivity to relations between the two leaders ahead of the summit.

A previous opportunity for a Modi-Trump interaction at last year’s G7 Summit in Canada did not materialize after Trump abruptly left the event before bilateral discussions could take place.

Although Trump later invited Modi to visit Washington during his return journey, India reportedly declined because of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Croatia. Reports at the time suggested Indian officials were cautious about the optics of any potential engagement involving Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir.

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G7 Summit Expected To Focus On Trade and Security

The summit in France is expected to feature discussions on global trade, regional conflicts, technology partnerships and supply chain resilience. Analysts believe India’s growing strategic importance in Asia could make it a central player in conversations involving economic security and geopolitical stability.

Any interaction between Modi and Trump could also touch upon defence cooperation, trade relations and the broader Indo-Pacific strategy, particularly at a time when India is positioning itself as a major global manufacturing and technology hub.

Diplomatic observers say the summit offers India an opportunity to reinforce its role as a key partner for Western economies seeking alternatives in global supply chains.

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Jaishankar Holds Talks Ahead Of Summit

Preparations for the summit are already underway, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently visiting France for discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

The talks reportedly focused on the G7 agenda, India-France cooperation and India’s contributions to discussions on international security and economic stability.