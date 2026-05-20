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HomeNewsWorldModi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks

Modi-Trump Meeting Scheduled Next Month? Macron’s G7 Invite Fuels Buzz Over High-Stakes Talks

Modi Trump Meet: PM Narendra Modi will attend the G7 Summit in France, where a possible meeting with Donald Trump is drawing global attention.

By : Bharathi SP | Updated at : 20 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Prime Minister Modi to attend G7 Summit in France.
  • Modi-Trump meeting focus amid past diplomatic sensitivities.
  • Summit to address trade, security, and global partnerships.
  • India's role in global economy and diplomacy highlighted.

Modi Trump Meet: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to travel to France from June 15 to 17 to attend the upcoming G7 Summit after receiving an invitation from French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit, scheduled to take place in Évian-les-Bains, is expected to attract global attention not only for its economic and geopolitical agenda but also for the possibility of a face-to-face interaction between Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. If the meeting takes place, it would be the first direct engagement between Modi and Trump in nearly a year and a half, making it one of the most closely watched diplomatic developments at the summit.

Modi-Trump Meeting In Focus

Speculation around a possible Modi-Trump meeting comes months after tensions escalated between India and Pakistan earlier this year, as per reports. In May, Trump publicly claimed credit for helping broker a ceasefire between the two countries following heightened hostilities.

While Pakistan welcomed the remarks, India rejected the assertion and maintained that the understanding was reached directly between New Delhi and Islamabad without external mediation. The issue added a layer of diplomatic sensitivity to relations between the two leaders ahead of the summit.

A previous opportunity for a Modi-Trump interaction at last year’s G7 Summit in Canada did not materialize after Trump abruptly left the event before bilateral discussions could take place.

Although Trump later invited Modi to visit Washington during his return journey, India reportedly declined because of the Prime Minister’s scheduled visit to Croatia. Reports at the time suggested Indian officials were cautious about the optics of any potential engagement involving Pakistan’s Army Chief Asim Munir.

ALSO READ: Trump Warns Iran Of ‘Another Big Hit’ Hours After Tehran Threatens ‘New Tools And Methods’

G7 Summit Expected To Focus On Trade and Security

The summit in France is expected to feature discussions on global trade, regional conflicts, technology partnerships and supply chain resilience. Analysts believe India’s growing strategic importance in Asia could make it a central player in conversations involving economic security and geopolitical stability.

Any interaction between Modi and Trump could also touch upon defence cooperation, trade relations and the broader Indo-Pacific strategy, particularly at a time when India is positioning itself as a major global manufacturing and technology hub.

Diplomatic observers say the summit offers India an opportunity to reinforce its role as a key partner for Western economies seeking alternatives in global supply chains.

ALSO READ: US Senate Advances Bill To Restrict Trump's Iran War Powers As 4 Republicans Defy Party Line

Jaishankar Holds Talks Ahead Of Summit

Preparations for the summit are already underway, with External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar recently visiting France for discussions with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot.

The talks reportedly focused on the G7 agenda, India-France cooperation and India’s contributions to discussions on international security and economic stability.

Before You Go

Breaking News: Massive Traffic Jam Hits Kedarnath Yatra Route

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Prime Minister Narendra Modi traveling to France?

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is traveling to France to attend the G7 Summit, which he was invited to by French President Emmanuel Macron. The summit is scheduled to take place from June 15 to 17.

What is a significant aspect of this G7 Summit?

A significant aspect is the potential for a face-to-face meeting between Prime Minister Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump. This would be their first direct interaction in nearly a year and a half.

What topics are expected to be discussed at the G7 Summit?

The summit is expected to focus on global trade, regional conflicts, technology partnerships, and supply chain resilience. India's strategic importance in Asia is also likely to be a key discussion point.

What was the outcome of talks between India's External Affairs Minister and the French Foreign Minister?

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar discussed the G7 agenda, India-France cooperation, and India's contributions to international security and economic stability with the French Foreign Minister.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 20 May 2026 10:55 AM (IST)
Tags :
Emmanuel Macron G7 Summit Donald Trump France 'Narendra Modi'
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