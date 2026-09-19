Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Salian's father serves defamation notice at Thackeray's residence.

Thackeray denies Salian link, calls accusations character assassination.

CBI launched fresh probe into Disha Salian's 2020 death.

FIR names Thackeray, Chakraborty, and others in investigation.

Disha Salian’s father Satish Salian has said he plans to visit Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray’s residence in Mumbai in connection with the ongoing investigation into his daughter’s death. He said he and his lawyer are expected to reach the residence at 4 pm to address a legal notice concerning alleged defamation.

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Satish Salian Says He Will Visit Aaditya Thackeray’s Residence

Satish Salian told ANI that he intends to visit Thackeray’s home along with his lawyer, who he claimed was being threatened and told that he could not practise law.

“We have scheduled our arrival there (Aaditya Thackeray’s residence) for 4:00 PM; we are going because my lawyer is being threatened, told that he cannot practice law,” he told ANI.

#WATCH | Mumbai, Maharashtra | On the Disha Salian case, Disha Salian's father, Satish Salian, says, "We have scheduled our arrival there (Aaditya Thackeray's residence) for 4:00 PM; we are going because my lawyer is being threatened—told that he cannot practice law. We intend to… pic.twitter.com/I4WldkC1ND — ANI (@ANI) September 19, 2026

He said the visit is also linked to a notice concerning what he described as defamation. Salian said they would proceed with the notice regardless of whether it was accepted at the residence.

“We intend to show them the power of the common man and demonstrate what we are capable of. We intend to serve a notice concerning the defamation committed against me. Whether they accept the notice or not is up to them. We will do what we have to do. If they accept it, fine; if not, we will send it later through the court…” he added.

Aaditya Thackeray Denies Knowing Disha Salian

Aaditya Thackeray has previously rejected claims linking him to Disha Salian. In a post on X, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said he had “never met” her and called the repeated association of his name with the case an “evidence-free” attempt at character assassination.

He also said the fresh investigation should proceed without what he described as political distractions.

"Let’s cut through the noise and talk facts, once again: I have never met or known Disha Salian. Linking my name to this tragic case constantly is a deliberate, evidence-free attempt at character assassination by a few individuals with clear political and personal motives, for almost 6 years," the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader wrote.

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Fresh CBI Probe Into Disha Salian’s Death

The developments come as the Central Bureau of Investigation conducts a fresh probe into Disha Salian’s death. Salian, who had worked as actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s manager, died in Mumbai in June 2020 after falling from a building. Her death was initially recorded as an accidental death case.

The Bombay High Court subsequently directed the CBI to conduct a fresh investigation into the circumstances surrounding her death.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Ambadas Danve has questioned Satish Salian’s proposed manner of serving the legal notice. Describing the move as a “publicity stunt”, Danve said, “Serving a notice is the duty of the court registrar; it is not the job of a lawyer or the complainant. This is all just a charade and a publicity stunt.”

The CBI registered an FIR on Monday, September 14, following the Bombay High Court’s direction for a thorough investigation into Salian’s death.

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who represents Satish Salian, said the FIR names Aaditya Thackeray, Rohan Roy, Rhea Chakraborty, Param Bir Singh, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, then DCP Vishal Thakur, the PI of Malwani police station, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst, among others. The CBI is now investigating the circumstances surrounding Disha Salian’s death.

(With inputs from ANI)