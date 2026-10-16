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English NewsNewsMusk Behind CJP Stir? Brij Bhushan Alleges 'Massive Conspiracy Against India' Over Tiranga Protest

Musk Behind CJP Stir? Brij Bhushan Alleges 'Massive Conspiracy Against India' Over Tiranga Protest

BJP leader Brij Bhushan alleges Elon Musk is behind the CJP’s ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest, calling it a conspiracy against India.

Written By : Bharathi SP |  Updated at : 16 Oct 2026 04:42 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • BJP leader alleged CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest a national conspiracy.
  • Singh claimed foreign interests, like Elon Musk, fuel Supreme Court intimidation.
  • CJP planned 'Tiranga' protests in Delhi, Mumbai following co-conveners' arrests.

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Delhi was being orchestrated at the behest of billionaire Elon Musk, calling it a “massive conspiracy against our nation”. The former MP alleged that the planned demonstration was intended to intimidate the Supreme Court and claimed that foreign business interests were fuelling the movement. He also objected to comparisons between India and neighbouring countries Bangladesh and Pakistan.

‘Conspiracy Against Nation’

Speaking to reporters in Unnao, Singh alleged that the protest was being driven by foreign interests seeking to operate in India on their own terms, apparently referring to Musk’s Starlink business.

“This entire movement is being orchestrated at his (Elon Musk) behest. It is a massive conspiracy against our nation. Our country is being compared to Bangladesh and Pakistan, and for the first time, a march has been organised here with the explicit intent of intimidating the Supreme Court. Nothing like this has ever happened before. These foreigners-who wish to conduct business in our country, but only on their own terms-are the ones fueling this movement,” Singh said, as quoted by ANI.

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His remarks came amid the CJP’s plans to organise demonstrations in multiple cities under the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ campaign.

Delhi, Mumbai Marches

The CJP has called for a Tiranga March at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, October 16.

In Mumbai, the party’s unit has received police permission to hold a demonstration at Azad Maidan from 10 am to 5 pm. The outfit has also called for parallel flag marches in other cities.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to citizens to participate in the Delhi demonstration, maintaining that waving the national flag is a democratic right.

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Arrests Trigger Agitation

The planned protests follow the arrests of CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das after they reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The two were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody by a special executive magistrate.

Frequently Asked Questions

What allegations did BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh make regarding the CJP protest?

He alleged that the CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest was orchestrated by Elon Musk and foreign interests. He called it a

What is the 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest?

It is a planned demonstration by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) in multiple cities. CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke encouraged participation, stating that waving the national flag is a democratic right.

Why are the CJP's protests being organized?

The planned protests follow the arrests of CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das. They were remanded to five days of judicial custody after reaching Jantar Mantar in Delhi.

Where are the CJP's demonstrations planned?

The CJP planned a Tiranga March at Central Park in Delhi on October 16. In Mumbai, they received police permission for a demonstration at Azad Maidan, and parallel marches were called for in other cities.

About the author Bharathi SP

Bharathi SP is a journalist and Associate Producer at ABP Live English, chasing breaking news and digging up untold stories, mostly from South India. With over 7 years of experience in the news industry, she’s worked across both print and digital platforms, wearing many hats: sub-editor, senior reporter, and, now, producer. An alumna of ACJ and IGNOU, Bharathi focuses on politics, inclusive development and stories that connect the states with the nation. She has a soft spot for long-form narratives, sharp angles and all things political. 

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at bharathi@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 16 Oct 2026 04:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Elon Musk Brij Bhushan Singh Lehra Do Tiranga CJP Tiranga Protest
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