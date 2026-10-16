Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom BJP leader alleged CJP's 'Lehra Do Tiranga' protest a national conspiracy.

Singh claimed foreign interests, like Elon Musk, fuel Supreme Court intimidation.

CJP planned 'Tiranga' protests in Delhi, Mumbai following co-conveners' arrests.

BJP leader Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Friday alleged that the Cockroach Janta Party’s (CJP) ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ protest in Delhi was being orchestrated at the behest of billionaire Elon Musk, calling it a “massive conspiracy against our nation”. The former MP alleged that the planned demonstration was intended to intimidate the Supreme Court and claimed that foreign business interests were fuelling the movement. He also objected to comparisons between India and neighbouring countries Bangladesh and Pakistan.

‘Conspiracy Against Nation’

Speaking to reporters in Unnao, Singh alleged that the protest was being driven by foreign interests seeking to operate in India on their own terms, apparently referring to Musk’s Starlink business.

“This entire movement is being orchestrated at his (Elon Musk) behest. It is a massive conspiracy against our nation. Our country is being compared to Bangladesh and Pakistan, and for the first time, a march has been organised here with the explicit intent of intimidating the Supreme Court. Nothing like this has ever happened before. These foreigners-who wish to conduct business in our country, but only on their own terms-are the ones fueling this movement,” Singh said, as quoted by ANI.

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His remarks came amid the CJP’s plans to organise demonstrations in multiple cities under the ‘Lehra Do Tiranga’ campaign.

Delhi, Mumbai Marches

The CJP has called for a Tiranga March at Central Park in Delhi’s Connaught Place at 5 pm on Friday, October 16.

In Mumbai, the party’s unit has received police permission to hold a demonstration at Azad Maidan from 10 am to 5 pm. The outfit has also called for parallel flag marches in other cities.

CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke has appealed to citizens to participate in the Delhi demonstration, maintaining that waving the national flag is a democratic right.

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Arrests Trigger Agitation

The planned protests follow the arrests of CJP co-conveners Ashutosh Ranka and Saurav Das after they reached Jantar Mantar in Delhi. The two were subsequently remanded to five days of judicial custody by a special executive magistrate.